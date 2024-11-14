iifl-logo-icon 1
Karnika Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Karnika Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KARNIKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2025 and Other business. Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 to take on record Standalone Financial Results for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to appoint Internal and Secretarial Auditor for 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024 for Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the company

