|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|KARNIKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2025 and Other business. Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 to take on record Standalone Financial Results for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to appoint Internal and Secretarial Auditor for 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024 for Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the company
