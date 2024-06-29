|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024. Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Karnika Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.