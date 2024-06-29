Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024. Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Karnika Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)