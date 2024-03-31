Dear Members,

We are delighted to present the 2nd Annual Report on the business and operations of our company, accompanied by the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. This report holds special significance as it marks our first report following our successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequent listing on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. We extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders and express our gratitude for your trust and support. We look forward to continuing our journey together, creating value and delivering growth for our shareholders.

1. Financial Summary or Highlights or results

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from operation 12727.26 12459.24 Other Income 118.39 146.37 Total Income 12845.65 12605.62 Profit before interest, depreciation 1925.95 1664.41 Less: Interest 488.82 516.63 Less: Depreciation 77.79 39.03 Profit before tax 1359.34 1108.75 Less: Tax Expenses - Current Tax 357.54 293.56 - Deferred Tax -8.68 -3.02 Profit for the year 1010.49 818.21 Earnings Per Shares (EPS) - Basic 8.15 8.99 - Diluted 8.15 8.99

2. State of Companys Affair or Companys Performance overview

In the current fiscal year, the Company saw a rise in revenue, totaling RS. 12845.65 Lakhs, compared to RS. 12605.61 Lakhs in the preceding year. Concurrently, expenditure decreased to RS. 11486.31 Lakhs from RS. 11496.87 Lakhs in the previous year.

The Company achieved a net profit of RS. 1010.49 Lakhs in the current fiscal year, a substantial increase from RS. 818.21 Lakhs in the previous year. This impressive growth translates to an Earning Per Share of RS. 8.15.

3. Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares

The Directors are delighted to announce the successful completion of the Companys Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 32,99,200 Equity Shares, each with a face value of RS. 10/- (Rupees Ten only), at a premium of RS. 66/-. The response from investors was overwhelming. The Issue opened on 29th September 2023, and closed on 5th October 2023. The issue was subscribed 3.07 times.

We are pleased to inform you that the allotment for the IPO was completed on 10th October 2023, with the shares ranking pari-passu with the existing shares. Following this, the Companys shares were listed on the NSE Emerge, the SME Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), on 12th October 2023.

The 2337.39 lakhs in IPO proceeds were used to cover the companys working capital needs.In addition, the company incurred 170.00 lakhs in offer expenses.

Further, there was no deviation/variation in the utilization of the gross proceeds raised through IPO.

4. Dividend

Your Company does not recommend dividend for the year under review because it has chosen to maintain growth in accordance with its long-term growth objectives by keeping profit and using it for current opportunities.

5. Share Capital or Capital Structure

The Capital structure of the Company as on 31.03.2024 as are follows:

The Authorized Equity Share Capital of the Company is RS. 2500.00 Lakhs (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of RS. 10/- each.

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is RS. 1239.95 Lakhs (Rupees Twelve Crores Thirty-Nine Lakhs Ninety-Five Thousand) divided into 1,23,99,500 (One Crore Twenty-Three Lakhs Ninety-Nine Thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of RS. 10/- each.

6. Transfer to Reserves

During the year under review, the Company has not made transfers to any Reserves.

7. Web Address of Annual Return

Annual Return shall be made available at https://www. karnikaindustries.com/ under Investor Relations tab "Annual Return" after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

8. Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the Company has an appropriate mix of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, and Independent Directors.

Two (2) independent directors make up the total of six (6) members of the board of directors.

The Managing Director and Promoter serves as the Board Chairman. The Board members are extremely skilled and have a wide range of experience in the pertinent field of the Companys business operations. They play important roles in the formulation of business policies and the decision-making process, and they advise the executive management on how to carry out their duties efficiently.

9. Boards Independence

According to Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, when read in conjunction with Section 149(6) of the Act and the rules promulgated thereunder, Independent Directors are NonExecutive Directors. They have declared that they are not aware of any circumstance or event that may reasonably be expected to affect or impair their ability to carry out their obligations in line with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board believes the Independent Directors meet the requirements for independence as stated in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, and that they are independent of the management, based on the declarations received from them and after giving them due consideration.

Additionally, in compliance with Section 150 of the Act and Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they have enrolled in the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs Independent Directors Databank.

The corporation has sent official appointment letters to the Independent Directors. The terms and circumstances of the appointment of Independent Directors, along with their functions, responsibilities, and obligations, are disclosed on the Companys website at as required by Regulation 46 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The companys independent directors are as follows: Ms. Kirti Taparia Mr. Shashikant Soni

As per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors shall not be liable to retire by rotation.

10. Retirement by Rotation

In Accordance to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at least two-third of the total number of Directors (excluding independent directors) shall be liable to retire by rotation.

The Independent Directors are not subject to retirement by rotation and serve for a fixed period of office that does not exceed five years from the date of appointment.

Accordingly, Kirti Mundhra (DIN- 09549207), NonExecutive Director, retires from the Board this year and being eligible, has offered herself for reappointment.

The annexure to the notice calling the upcoming Annual General Meeting contains a brief resume and other information about Kirti Mundhra (DIN- 09549207), who is recommended for re-appointment. This information is required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

11. Familiarisation Programme for Directors (including Independent Directors)

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act of 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations of 2015, the company has developed a program through which the Independent Directors becomes familiar with the companys business model, industry in which it operates, and other aspects of their roles, rights, and responsibilities.

The details of programmes for familiarisation for Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company www.karnikaindustries.com

12. During the year under review following changes occurred in Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

Mr. Parmeshwar Lal Sharma (DIN-09798016) resigned on 29th January, 2024 from the position of Independent Director and Mr. Shashikant Soni (DIN- 09798016) was appointed on 30th March 2024 as an Additional Independent Director and subsequently, has been appointed as an Independent Director on 29th June 2024 at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting.

13. Directors and KMPs as on March 31, 2024, are as under:

Sr. No. Name of Directors and KMPs Designation 1 Niranjan Mundhra Managing Director 2 Shiv Shankar Mundhra Whole-Time Director 3 Mahesh Kumar Mundhra Whole-Time Director 4 Kirti Mundhra Non-Executive Women Director 5 Kirti Taparia Independent Director 6 Shashikant Soni Independent Director 7 Krishan Kumar Karnani Chief Financial Officer 8 Muskan Mundhra Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

14. Code of Conduct

The Board of Directors has adopted a Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management of the Company. An annual affirmation of compliance with the Code of Conduct is taken from all the Directors and Senior Management members of the Company to whom the Code applies. The Code of Conduct has also been posted at the website of the Company https:// www.karnikaindustries.com. Managing Directors affirmation that the Code of Conduct has been complied with by the Board of Directors and Senior Management is produced elsewhere in the report.

15. Declaration from Independent Directors

All of the Independent Directors appointed during the year, in the Boards opinion, meet the requirements for independence as outlined in the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, are independent of the management, and have complied with the Code for Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, as well as having the integrity, expertise, knowledge, and experience necessary to be Independent Directors of the Company.

16. Board Evaluation

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has formulated a Performance Evaluation Framework, under which the Committee has identified criteria upon which every Director, every Committee, and the Board as a whole shall be evaluated. During the year under review the evaluation of every Director, every Committee, and the Board has been carried out.

17. Insider Trading

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading to govern securities trading by its directors and selected staff. The details of the insider trading policy have been disclosed on the Companys website at the following link: www.karnikaindustries.com

The Code requires a Trading Plan and preclearance for dealing in the Companys shares, and it prohibits the Directors and designated employees from purchasing or selling Company shares while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information about the Company or while the Trading Window is closed. However, no such cases occurred in the Company during 2023-24.

18. Board Meetings

Aside from other Board matters, the Board meets on a regular basis to deliberate and make decisions regarding the Company/Business policy and strategy.

All Directors are notified well in advance of the upcoming Board meeting.

The quorum and frequency of these meetings complied with Secretarial Standard 1 and the Companies Act, 2013 regulations.

Recording of Minutes of proceedings of Board and Committee meetings

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer ensures that the minutes of each Board and Committee meeting are properly recorded in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act and the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Selection of agenda items for Board Meetings

The information, as required under Regulation 17(7) read with Schedule II, Part A of the SEBI Listing Regulations and applicable provisions of the Act, is made available to the Board as part of agenda.

The meetings of the Board are generally held at the Registered Office of the Company at 6 & 6/1, Gurgola Ghat Road, Bandhaghat, Howrah - 711106.

26 (Twenty-Six) Board Meetings were held during the year to consider and approve various matters including approvals required for the IPO process. The meetings were held on - 13.04.2023, 28.04.2023, 22.05.2023, 26.05.2023, 31.05.2023, 08.06.2023, 17.06.2023, 27.06.2023, 30.06.2023, 20.07.2023, 24.07.2023, 18.08.2023, 19.09.2023, 22.09.2023, 09.10.2023, 11.10.2023, 20.10.2023, 15.12.2023, 22.12.2023, 29.01.2024, 30.01.2024, 07.03.2024, 13.03.2024, 22.03.2024, 29.03.2024 and 30.03.2024. The gap between any 2 (two) Board meetings during the year did not exceed 120 (one hundred and twenty) days. The requisite quorum was present for all the meetings.

Attendance of each Director at the Board meetings during the year and last Annual General Meeting and Number of shares held by the directors in the Company.

Name of the Director No. of Board Meetings Attendance at last AGM No. of Shares held in the Company as on March 31, 2024 Held Attended Niranjan Mundhra 26 26 Yes 30,33,000 Shiv Shankar Mundhra 26 26 Yes 30,33,000 Mahesh Kumar Mundhra 26 26 Yes 30,33,000 Kirti Mundhra 26 26 Yes 260 Kirti Taparia 26 26 Yes 0 Parmeshwar Lal Sharma 26 20 Yes 0 Shashikant Soni 26 1 No 0

Separate Meeting of Independent Directors

Pursuant to Schedule IV of the Act read with Regulation 25 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors met on 08.12.2023 without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management and have inter-alia assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

19. Management Discussion and Analysis

In terms of Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Regulations, a detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) Report is included in this Report as Annexure-I.

20. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

In accordance with provisions of Regulation 34(2) (f) of SEBI Listing Regulations the Company being SME listed, requirement of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable to the Company.

21. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III of the Act have been followed and there are no material departures from the same.

a. the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for the year under review;

b. the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

c. the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

d. the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

e. the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

22. Stakeholders Relationship Committee ("SRC")

The Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee has been constituted under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The committee consists of four directors: two Independent Directors and One whole time Director and One Non-Executive Director.

The Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee convened a meeting on 18.01.2024, to discuss share transfers, transmissions, demats, reported by the companys RTA.

Composition of the SRC and attendance details of the members for the period as given below:

Name of Members Designation Position No. of Meetings held during the period No. of Meetings attended Mr. Parmeshwarlal Sharma * Independent Director Ex-Chairman 1 1 Mr. Shashikant Soni** Independent Director Chairman 1 0 Mrs. Kirti Taparia Independent Director Member 1 1 Mrs. Kirti Mundhra Non-Executive Women Director Member 1 1 Mr. Shiv Shankar Mundhra Whole-Time Director Member 1 1

*Resigned on 29.01.2024 ** Appointed on 30.03.2024

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company acts as the secretary to the SRC. No complaint was received from the Stakeholders throughout the year under review.

23. Auditors and Auditors Report

a. Statutory Auditors

M/S AAAJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 0322455E) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for 5 (five) consecutive years, at the 1st Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2023, for five years till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the Financial Year 20272028. Accordingly, they have conducted Statutory Audit for the F.Y. 2023-24.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company and shall continue to be Statutory Auditors for the F.Y. 2023-24.

As required under Regulation 33(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the auditor has confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or disclaimer. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

b. Cost Auditors-

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the business activities carried out by the Company.

c. Secretarial Auditors

The Board had appointed Mrs. Poonam Binani, Company Secretary, [ICSI Membership No. ACS-A33638 & Certificate of Practice No. 12552], to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed and marked as Annexure-IV to this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation disclaimer. The observation(s) referred in the Secretarial Audit Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

d. Internal Auditors

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), the Board of Directors, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, of the Company, has appointed M/s Ajay Mundhra & Associates, Chartered Accountants, [ICAI Firm Registration No.- 329704E], as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

e. The Internal Audit Findings and Report submitted by the said Internal Auditors, during the financial year, to the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company, do not contain any adverse remarks and qualifications hence do not call for any further explanation by the Company.

24. Reporting of Fraud

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

25. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

During the year, the Company has not given any loan or provided any guarantee or security in favour of other parties and has also not made any investment of its fund with any other party under Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

26. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

During the year under review:

a) all contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company with related parties were in its ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis;

b) contracts / arrangements / transactions which were material, were entered into with related parties in accordance with the Policy of the Company on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions. The Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which is required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.karnikaindustries.com. There were no materially significant related party transactions which could have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. Members may refer to Note 32 of the Standalone Financial Statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to AS - 18.

27. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews Financial Statements and Reporting before submission to the Board. The Audit Committee makes recommendations on the appointment, remuneration, performance, and oversight of Internal and Statutory Auditors. The internal and statutory auditors reports are reviewed. Senior Management Personnel, including the Internal Auditor, are invited to Audit Committee meetings. During the fiscal year under review, the Audit Committee met four times to discuss a variety of issues. The meetings were held on 17.06.2023, 27.09.2023, 14.11.2023 and 19.01.2024.

Composition of the Audit Committee and attendance details of the members for the period as given below:

Name of Members Designation Position No. of Meetings held during the period No. of Meetings attended Mr. Shashikant Soni** Independent Director Chairman 4 0 Mr. Parmeshwar Lal Sharma* Independent Director Ex-Chairman 4 4 Mrs. Kirti Taparia Independent Director Member 4 4 Mrs. Kirti Mundhra Non-Executive Women Director Member 4 4

*Resigned on 29.01.2024

** Appointed on 30.03.2024

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company acts as the secretary to the Audit Committee.

During the fiscal year under review, the Company reviewed and recommended to the Board the Financial Statements and Auditors Report for filing with the NSE in the draft offer document for the IPO. The Audit Committees recommendation was accepted by the board.

28. Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC")

The Companys Nomination and Remuneration Committee was formed in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. This Committees responsibilities include identifying qualified Directors and Senior Management, developing criteria for determining qualifications and independence, recommending appointments to the Board, evaluating Director performance, and developing a Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and Senior Managers.

Currently, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of 1 Non-Executive Director and 2 Independent Director.

Selection of New Directors and Board Membership Criteria

The goal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) is to create a diverse board of directors with experience and backgrounds in business leadership, strategy, operations, technology, finance and accounting, governance, and government/regulatory affairs. The NRC formulates and recommends to the Board the appropriate qualifications, positive attributes, characteristics, skills, and experience required for the Board as a whole and its individual members. The meeting was held on 15.02.2024.

Composition of the NRC and attendance details of the members for the period as given below:

Name of Members Designation Position No. of Meetings held during the period No. of Meetings attended Mr. Parmeshwar Lal Sharma* Independent Director Ex-Chairman 1 0 Mr. Shashikant Soni** Independent Director Chairman 1 0 Mrs. Kirti Taparia Independent Director Member 1 1 Mrs. Kirti Mundhra Non-Executive Women Director Member 1 1

* Resigned on 29.01.2024 ** Appointed on 30.03.2024

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company acts as the secretary to the NRC.

During the year, the NRC reviewed and recommended to the Board a Policy on Nomination, Remuneration, and Evaluation (including a Policy on the Appointment and Removal of Directors/Key Managerial Personnel ("KMPs"), a Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors, a Succession Plan for Directors/KMPs, Board Diversity, and Board Evaluation) and a Code of Conduct for Board Members/KMPs. Remuneration Policy is published on the Companys website at www.karnikaindustries.com.

29. Share Transfer System/ Dematerialization of shares.

The Depositories, NSDL and CDSL, have both admitted the Companys Equity Shares into the Dematerialization system. On March 31, 2024, the 1,23,99,500 equity shares that were dematerialized through the depositories, Central Depositories Services (India) Limited and National Securities Depositories Limited, accounted for 100% of the companys total issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital. Your company has been assigned the ISIN INE0MGA01012. Following is the status of the securities as of March 31, 2024:

CDSL NSDL TOTAL Shares in Demat 25,60,000 98,39,500 1,23,99,500 Physical Shares Nil Nil Nil

According to the terms of the Companies Act of 2013 and its rules, the transfer of shares in physical form is not permitted.

30. Deposits

According to Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 and the regulations enacted thereunder, your Company has not taken or renewed any deposits during the year under review.

31. Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

During the year under review, the provision of section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply as the company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government of India.

32. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relevant details are given hereunder.

A. Conservation of Energy

The company has persisted in making deeper and more vigorous attempts to increase energy efficiency.

To keep all of the machinery and equipment in good working order, they undergo regular servicing, updates, and overhauls. As a consequence, less energy was used.

B. Technology Absorption

a. The Company continues to adopt and use the latest technologies to improve the productivity and quality of its products.

b. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): The Company has invested in Imported Machinery during the Financial Year to upgrade the technology to give value to its product The Machine became fully operational during the year.

c. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

Amount in Lakhs

F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Capital Expenditure NIL NIL Revenue Expenditure NIL NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Amount in Lakhs

F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Earnings 958.36 2,065.42 Outgo 169.32 4.14

33. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The NRCs purpose is to oversee the nomination process, including succession planning for the Companys Senior Management Personnel and Board, and to assist the Board in identifying, screening, and reviewing individuals qualified to serve as Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, Independent Directors, Key Management Personnel, and Senior Management Personnel in accordance with the criteria established by the Board in its Policy. The NRC and the Board examines the Companys succession planning process on a regular basis and are confident that there is an acceptable procedure in place for the orderly succession of Board members, Key Management Personnel, and Senior Management Personnel.

34. Risk Management Policy

The Company prioritizes an effective, consistent, and sustainable risk management system as part of its work culture. There is a clear risk management approach in place, including risk mapping, trend analysis, exposure, potential impact, and mitigation. The process aims to reduce the impact of recognized risks and take proactive steps to mitigate them. The mechanism is based on the probability of occurrence and the potential impact when triggered. A comprehensive risk assessment is underway to identify, evaluate, monitor, and manage both business and non-business-related risks.

35. Corporate Social Responsibility

In compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the regulations outlined therein, a CSR Policy has been implemented to guarantee social responsibilities.

The CSR Policy is available for download at the companys website www.karnikaindustries.com.

Due to the companys profitability and turnover, your company was mandated by section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and its implementing regulations to carry out CSR expenditure in 20232024. The Company has carried out a number of expenditures under the banner of "Corporate Social Responsibility which has been provided in Annexure-II that are compliant with both Schedule VII of the Companies Act of 2013 and the Companys CSR Policy.

36. Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy for Directors, Employees, Vendors, Customers, and Other Stakeholders of the Company to raise, and report concerns regarding any unethical conduct, irregularity, misconduct, actual or suspected fraud, or any other violation of the Policy within the Company. This is in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The vigil system offers sufficient protections against victimization of those who utilize it, as well as direct access to the Audit Committee chairperson in suitable or extraordinary circumstances. The Companys website www. karnikaindustries.com has the Whistle Blower Policy.

37. Details of Subsidiary, Joint Venture or an Associate Companies

During the year under review, no Company became or ceased to be subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates of the Company.

There are no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates of the Company.

38. Internal Financial control & its adequacy

The Companys internal financial control systems are appropriate for its size and kind of business. These are intended to offer a reasonable level of assurance concerning the following: preserving assets from unauthorised use, carrying out transactions with the appropriate authorization, recording and supplying trustworthy financial and operational information, adhering to applicable accounting standards and pertinent statutes, and guaranteeing compliance with company policies. The Company has clearly defined authority delegation and restrictions for approving capital and revenue expenditures.

39. Details of Remuneration of Directors and KMPs and Particulars of Employees

The Disclosures with respect to the Remuneration of Directors and Employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 along with, a statement containing particulars of Employees as required under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure - III and form part of this report.

40. Changes in Nature of Business

The Company is engaged in the Business of Manufacturing and Trading in Children wear. During the year under review, there were no changes in the nature of business of the Company.

41. Material Changes and Commitments affecting financial position between the end of the Financial Year and date of the report.

There were no material changes during the period affecting the Financial Position of the Company.

42. Details of Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators, Courts and Tribunals

During the year under review there has been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

43. Disclosures under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for workplace sexual harassment and has implemented a policy to prevent, prohibit, and redress workplace sexual harassment in accordance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 and its Rules. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been formed to investigate and resolve all sexual harassment accusations. The Company is committed to providing equal opportunity for all employees, regardless of race, caste, gender, religion, colour, nationality, disability, or other factors. This policy applies to all female associates (permanent, temporary, contractual, and trainees), visitors to the companys office, and service suppliers. We treat all employees with dignity and aim to prevent sexual harassment, whether physical, verbal, or psychological.

During fiscal year 2023-24, the company received no accusations of sexual harassment.

44. Details of Proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

During the year, no application was made or proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company.

45. Difference between Valuation on One Time Settlement and while availing Loan from Banks and Financial Institution:

During the year under review there was no case of one-time settlement with financial institution so the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions are not applicable to the company.

46. Corporate Governance & Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The company is committed to maintaining the highest levels of corporate governance and transparency. We make every effort to innovate and adhere to corporate governance principles and best practices in order to increase long-term shareholder value in a legal, ethical, and sustainable manner. We believe it to be an inherent responsibility to provide timely and accurate information about our operations and performance. We also strive to enhance shareholder value while respecting minority rights in all of our business choices.

Your company is listed on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) under Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. However, we are not required to comply with the Corporate Governance provisions outlined in Regulations 17-27, Clause (b) to (i) and (t) of subregulation (2) of Regulation 46, and Para C, D, and E of Schedule V.

47. Education, Training and Development

Training and development are crucial in todays fast-paced corporate world. The Management views training as a valuable opportunity to broaden employees expertise. A planned training and development program ensures staff have consistent experience and background knowledge. Your organization promotes a culture of continuous learning for employees through training and development opportunities. The Karnika team prioritizes achieving targeted and tangible results for the business, treating it as a capital investment and driving results. Our training and development activities have shown significant improvements in productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness.

48. Disclosure about Secretarial Standard

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

49. Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

The Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting as required by regulation 34(2) (f) of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirement) regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the company for the financial year ending, March 31, 2024.

50. Other Disclosures

The Company does not have any scheme or provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees/ Directors or by trustees for the benefit of employees/ Directors.

The Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares/ESOP/ RSUs to its directors or employees; and

There was no revision of financial statements and the Boards report of the Company during the year under review.

51. Appreciation

Your directors wish to thank the Shareholders, Clients, Bankers and others associated with the Company for their continued support during the year. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedication and commitment of the Employees at all levels.

We think our leadership team has the necessary background and abilities to guide us into the next decade of expansion. We keep improving our abilities and bringing in the necessary resources, which enables the business to produce reliable outcomes in the years to come. The Board of Directors truly values the high calibre of professionalism, devotion, and hard work exhibited by staff members at every level.