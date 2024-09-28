Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Annual Report for F.Y. 2023-24 and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 Karnika Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Karnika Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)