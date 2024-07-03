SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹705
Prev. Close₹695.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,124.85
Day's High₹705
Day's Low₹661.05
52 Week's High₹886.4
52 Week's Low₹177
Book Value₹155.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,395.98
P/E39.45
EPS17.58
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
956.35
898.24
848.08
728.54
Net Worth
963
904.89
854.73
735.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
788.32
455.38
739.2
557.25
yoy growth (%)
73.11
-38.39
32.65
2.07
Raw materials
-367.41
-194.86
-321.46
-216.68
As % of sales
46.6
42.79
43.48
38.88
Employee costs
-114.26
-77.25
-121.48
-98.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
175.78
84.84
143.17
107.48
Depreciation
-21.43
-23.1
-26.45
-23.4
Tax paid
-47.49
-24.94
-34.49
-37.46
Working capital
149.07
-27.55
166.07
26.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
73.11
-38.39
32.65
2.07
Op profit growth
70.22
-24.11
-1.3
-21.08
EBIT growth
105.3
-41.82
32.56
-25.2
Net profit growth
114.15
-44.87
55.19
-24.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
616.92
557
788.33
455.39
739.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
616.92
557
788.33
455.39
739.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.25
44.06
26.89
4.31
39.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sabu M Jacob
Independent Director
Benni Joseph
Non Executive Director
K L V Narayanan
Whole-time Director
Sindhu Chandrasekhar
Independent Director
C P Philipose
Independent Director
Sumi Francis
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dayana Joseph
Independent Director
AMPRAYIL KURIEN MATHEW
Summary
Kitex Garments Limited (KGL) is leading Indian apparel manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments for infants and kids. Its manufacturing locations are at Kizhakkambalam. The Company was established in May, 1992. KGL is a 100% export-oriented unit, which caters to prominent and renowned conglomerates in USA and Europe markets like Gerber Childrenswear LLC, Carters, Carters brands, H & O Fashions, Buy-Buy Baby, Ross Stores, Amazon, Target, Sams Club and Walmart. The Company is managed under the leadership of Sri Sabu M Jacob, which is presently engaged into exports of cotton and organic cotton garments especially infants wear. It is well known for manufacturing facilities with latest and automatic machineries such as Automatic Mixing & Dispensing of Dyes, Chemicals & Printing Pastes, Cold Pad Dyeing, Fully automatic Robotized Yarn Dyeing, Digital Light Exposing - Screen Engraving System, Computerized Precision Cutting, Modern Sewing Machines, EDI capabilities, Bar coded tracking of garments & Biological ETP & Waste Management. The unit located near Kochi- India comes with an advantage of direct logistic connectivity with major international destinations by sea and air. The newly commissioned India Gateway Terminal (IGT) at Vallarpadam, Kochi, is the first International Transshipment Terminal in India, which eliminates the need to transship through Singapore or Colombo, by increasing speed to market, at lower cost. The port isadjacent to the direct maritime highway between F
The Kitex Garments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹661.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kitex Garments Ltd is ₹4395.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kitex Garments Ltd is 39.45 and 4.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kitex Garments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kitex Garments Ltd is ₹177 and ₹886.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kitex Garments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.10%, 3 Years at 52.35%, 1 Year at 194.77%, 6 Month at 228.53%, 3 Month at 25.04% and 1 Month at -3.45%.
