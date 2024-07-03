iifl-logo-icon 1
Kitex Garments Ltd Share Price

661.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open705
  • Day's High705
  • 52 Wk High886.4
  • Prev. Close695.8
  • Day's Low661.05
  • 52 Wk Low 177
  • Turnover (lac)1,124.85
  • P/E39.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value155.32
  • EPS17.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,395.98
  • Div. Yield0.22
Kitex Garments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

705

Prev. Close

695.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1,124.85

Day's High

705

Day's Low

661.05

52 Week's High

886.4

52 Week's Low

177

Book Value

155.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,395.98

P/E

39.45

EPS

17.58

Divi. Yield

0.22

Kitex Garments Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kitex Garments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kitex Garments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.73%

Institutions: 0.73%

Non-Institutions: 42.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kitex Garments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.65

6.65

6.65

6.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

956.35

898.24

848.08

728.54

Net Worth

963

904.89

854.73

735.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

788.32

455.38

739.2

557.25

yoy growth (%)

73.11

-38.39

32.65

2.07

Raw materials

-367.41

-194.86

-321.46

-216.68

As % of sales

46.6

42.79

43.48

38.88

Employee costs

-114.26

-77.25

-121.48

-98.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

175.78

84.84

143.17

107.48

Depreciation

-21.43

-23.1

-26.45

-23.4

Tax paid

-47.49

-24.94

-34.49

-37.46

Working capital

149.07

-27.55

166.07

26.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

73.11

-38.39

32.65

2.07

Op profit growth

70.22

-24.11

-1.3

-21.08

EBIT growth

105.3

-41.82

32.56

-25.2

Net profit growth

114.15

-44.87

55.19

-24.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

616.92

557

788.33

455.39

739.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

616.92

557

788.33

455.39

739.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.25

44.06

26.89

4.31

39.19

View Annually Results

Kitex Garments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kitex Garments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sabu M Jacob

Independent Director

Benni Joseph

Non Executive Director

K L V Narayanan

Whole-time Director

Sindhu Chandrasekhar

Independent Director

C P Philipose

Independent Director

Sumi Francis

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dayana Joseph

Independent Director

AMPRAYIL KURIEN MATHEW

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kitex Garments Ltd

Summary

Kitex Garments Limited (KGL) is leading Indian apparel manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments for infants and kids. Its manufacturing locations are at Kizhakkambalam. The Company was established in May, 1992. KGL is a 100% export-oriented unit, which caters to prominent and renowned conglomerates in USA and Europe markets like Gerber Childrenswear LLC, Carters, Carters brands, H & O Fashions, Buy-Buy Baby, Ross Stores, Amazon, Target, Sams Club and Walmart. The Company is managed under the leadership of Sri Sabu M Jacob, which is presently engaged into exports of cotton and organic cotton garments especially infants wear. It is well known for manufacturing facilities with latest and automatic machineries such as Automatic Mixing & Dispensing of Dyes, Chemicals & Printing Pastes, Cold Pad Dyeing, Fully automatic Robotized Yarn Dyeing, Digital Light Exposing - Screen Engraving System, Computerized Precision Cutting, Modern Sewing Machines, EDI capabilities, Bar coded tracking of garments & Biological ETP & Waste Management. The unit located near Kochi- India comes with an advantage of direct logistic connectivity with major international destinations by sea and air. The newly commissioned India Gateway Terminal (IGT) at Vallarpadam, Kochi, is the first International Transshipment Terminal in India, which eliminates the need to transship through Singapore or Colombo, by increasing speed to market, at lower cost. The port isadjacent to the direct maritime highway between F
Company FAQs

What is the Kitex Garments Ltd share price today?

The Kitex Garments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹661.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kitex Garments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kitex Garments Ltd is ₹4395.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kitex Garments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kitex Garments Ltd is 39.45 and 4.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kitex Garments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kitex Garments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kitex Garments Ltd is ₹177 and ₹886.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kitex Garments Ltd?

Kitex Garments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.10%, 3 Years at 52.35%, 1 Year at 194.77%, 6 Month at 228.53%, 3 Month at 25.04% and 1 Month at -3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kitex Garments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kitex Garments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.66 %
Institutions - 0.74 %
Public - 42.60 %

