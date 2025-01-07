iifl-logo-icon 1
Kitex Garments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

694.1
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

788.32

455.38

739.2

557.25

yoy growth (%)

73.11

-38.39

32.65

2.07

Raw materials

-367.41

-194.86

-321.46

-216.68

As % of sales

46.6

42.79

43.48

38.88

Employee costs

-114.26

-77.25

-121.48

-98.51

As % of sales

14.49

16.96

16.43

17.67

Other costs

-135.77

-82.87

-163.98

-108.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.22

18.19

22.18

19.38

Operating profit

170.87

100.38

132.28

134.03

OPM

21.67

22.04

17.89

24.05

Depreciation

-21.43

-23.1

-26.45

-23.4

Interest expense

-3.61

-2.53

-7.02

-5.81

Other income

29.96

10.1

44.36

2.67

Profit before tax

175.78

84.84

143.17

107.48

Taxes

-47.49

-24.94

-34.49

-37.46

Tax rate

-27.02

-29.39

-24.09

-34.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

128.28

59.9

108.67

70.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

128.28

59.9

108.67

70.02

yoy growth (%)

114.15

-44.87

55.19

-24.06

NPM

16.27

13.15

14.7

12.56

