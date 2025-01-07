Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
788.32
455.38
739.2
557.25
yoy growth (%)
73.11
-38.39
32.65
2.07
Raw materials
-367.41
-194.86
-321.46
-216.68
As % of sales
46.6
42.79
43.48
38.88
Employee costs
-114.26
-77.25
-121.48
-98.51
As % of sales
14.49
16.96
16.43
17.67
Other costs
-135.77
-82.87
-163.98
-108.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.22
18.19
22.18
19.38
Operating profit
170.87
100.38
132.28
134.03
OPM
21.67
22.04
17.89
24.05
Depreciation
-21.43
-23.1
-26.45
-23.4
Interest expense
-3.61
-2.53
-7.02
-5.81
Other income
29.96
10.1
44.36
2.67
Profit before tax
175.78
84.84
143.17
107.48
Taxes
-47.49
-24.94
-34.49
-37.46
Tax rate
-27.02
-29.39
-24.09
-34.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
128.28
59.9
108.67
70.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
128.28
59.9
108.67
70.02
yoy growth (%)
114.15
-44.87
55.19
-24.06
NPM
16.27
13.15
14.7
12.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.