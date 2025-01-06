iifl-logo-icon 1
Kitex Garments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

661.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Kitex Garments FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

175.78

84.84

143.17

107.48

Depreciation

-21.43

-23.1

-26.45

-23.4

Tax paid

-47.49

-24.94

-34.49

-37.46

Working capital

149.07

-27.55

166.07

26.38

Other operating items

Operating

255.91

9.24

248.29

73

Capital expenditure

21.21

5.18

50.72

20.04

Free cash flow

277.12

14.42

299.01

93.04

Equity raised

1,448.33

1,337.14

1,069.39

902.41

Investing

-2.38

0

8.83

14.72

Financing

73.07

-96.13

88.11

-0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

9.97

Net in cash

1,796.15

1,255.45

1,465.34

1,019.87

