Kitex Garments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
175.78
84.84
143.17
107.48
Depreciation
-21.43
-23.1
-26.45
-23.4
Tax paid
-47.49
-24.94
-34.49
-37.46
Working capital
149.07
-27.55
166.07
26.38
Other operating items
Operating
255.91
9.24
248.29
73
Capital expenditure
21.21
5.18
50.72
20.04
Free cash flow
277.12
14.42
299.01
93.04
Equity raised
1,448.33
1,337.14
1,069.39
902.41
Investing
-2.38
0
8.83
14.72
Financing
73.07
-96.13
88.11
-0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
9.97
Net in cash
1,796.15
1,255.45
1,465.34
1,019.87
