Kitex Garments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
956.35
898.24
848.08
728.54
Net Worth
963
904.89
854.73
735.19
Minority Interest
Debt
76.52
25
73.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.17
7.39
9.15
9.63
Total Liabilities
1,045.69
937.28
936.95
744.82
Fixed Assets
140.53
154.32
163.48
171.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
332.71
297.95
32.99
35.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.56
3.43
3.36
3.66
Networking Capital
503.01
398.5
604.11
383.61
Inventories
164.09
116.93
154.53
134.29
Inventory Days
71.54
107.63
Sundry Debtors
256.81
203.46
314.15
177.65
Debtor Days
145.45
142.38
Other Current Assets
185.65
153.79
238.09
157.26
Sundry Creditors
-52.4
-41.63
-61.61
-41.5
Creditor Days
28.52
33.26
Other Current Liabilities
-51.14
-34.05
-41.05
-44.09
Cash
65.88
83.08
132.99
150.57
Total Assets
1,045.69
937.28
936.93
744.83
