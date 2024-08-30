|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|1.5
|150
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting which recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each (at the rate of 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of Record Date for the payment of final dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.