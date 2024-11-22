|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for declaration and recommendation of Bonus Equity Shares subject to approval of shareholders of the Company Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding bonus issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Submission of revised unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting which recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each (at the rate of 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kitex Garments Limited hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on January 31 2024inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon Attaching herewith financial results along with review report for the period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.