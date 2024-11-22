iifl-logo-icon 1
Kitex Garments Ltd Board Meeting

690
(-2.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:57 AM

Kitex Garments CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for declaration and recommendation of Bonus Equity Shares subject to approval of shareholders of the Company Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding bonus issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Submission of revised unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting20 May 202414 May 2024
KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting which recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each (at the rate of 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kitex Garments Limited hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on January 31 2024inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon Attaching herewith financial results along with review report for the period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Kitex Garments: Related News

No Record Found

