Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for declaration and recommendation of Bonus Equity Shares subject to approval of shareholders of the Company Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding bonus issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Submission of revised unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 14 May 2024

KITEX GARMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting which recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each (at the rate of 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024