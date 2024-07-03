Kitex Garments Ltd Summary

Kitex Garments Limited (KGL) is leading Indian apparel manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments for infants and kids. Its manufacturing locations are at Kizhakkambalam. The Company was established in May, 1992. KGL is a 100% export-oriented unit, which caters to prominent and renowned conglomerates in USA and Europe markets like Gerber Childrenswear LLC, Carters, Carters brands, H & O Fashions, Buy-Buy Baby, Ross Stores, Amazon, Target, Sams Club and Walmart. The Company is managed under the leadership of Sri Sabu M Jacob, which is presently engaged into exports of cotton and organic cotton garments especially infants wear. It is well known for manufacturing facilities with latest and automatic machineries such as Automatic Mixing & Dispensing of Dyes, Chemicals & Printing Pastes, Cold Pad Dyeing, Fully automatic Robotized Yarn Dyeing, Digital Light Exposing - Screen Engraving System, Computerized Precision Cutting, Modern Sewing Machines, EDI capabilities, Bar coded tracking of garments & Biological ETP & Waste Management. The unit located near Kochi- India comes with an advantage of direct logistic connectivity with major international destinations by sea and air. The newly commissioned India Gateway Terminal (IGT) at Vallarpadam, Kochi, is the first International Transshipment Terminal in India, which eliminates the need to transship through Singapore or Colombo, by increasing speed to market, at lower cost. The port isadjacent to the direct maritime highway between Far-East, Europe and the United States.In 1995, the Company made a Public Issue and got shares listed on NSE & BSE. The vertically integrated manufacturing plant makes infants wear as well as fabrics.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the export sales mainly consisted of infant and childrens wear and jackets intended for the United States market. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 87,779,618 readymade garments.As on March 31, 2019, the Company had 6 wholly owned subsidiaries, Kitex Littlewear Limited, Kitex Babywear Limited, Kitex Socks Limited, Kitex Packs Limited, Kitex Knits Limited and Kitex Kidswear Limited.On 18 November 2021, a new Company, Kitex Apparel Parks Limited (KAPL) was incorporated with a joint investment along with Kitex Childrenswear Limited in the ratio 70:30 in Warangal, Telangana.