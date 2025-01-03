Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
TV18 Broadcast Ltd
45.27
|2.86
|6.74
|7760.91
|181.36
Saregama India Ltd
551.1
|72.85
|15.23
|10636.75
|46.8
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
6.05
|0.05
|0.83
|685.31
|0
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.51
|1.54
|1.24
|12055.48
|18.61
NDL Ventures Ltd
105.68
|0.12
|0.11
|355.84
|331.25
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
3.75
|-0.15
|-3.85
|16.58
|0
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd
1348.15
|-70.95
|-5.00
|3420.67
|0
Tips Music Ltd
735.15
|28.05
|3.97
|9397.54
|59.44
Winpro Industries Ltd
2.6
|0.10
|4.00
|25.99
|0
Cyber Media (India) Ltd
25.79
|0.05
|0.19
|40.41
|0
Ortel Communications Ltd
2.11
|-0.12
|-5.38
|6.96
|0
Creative Eye Ltd
7.77
|0.11
|1.44
|15.59
|0
Cinevista Ltd
19.1
|-0.13
|-0.68
|109.73
|0
PVR Inox Ltd
1302.15
|-18.05
|-1.37
|12787.11
|0
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
58.66
|1.60
|2.80
|84.88
|65.53
Sun TV Network Ltd
687.4
|-6.10
|-0.88
|27089.38
|15.35
Television Eighteen India Ltd (Merged)
62.05
|-6.40
|-9.35
|1133.16
|25.02
Raj Television Network Ltd
77
|-1.50
|-1.91
|399.73
|0
Dish TV India Ltd
10.32
|0.00
|0.00
|1900.21
|0
Mukta Arts Ltd
90.78
|-0.31
|-0.34
|205.03
|24.93
Balaji Telefilms Ltd
80.7
|3.84
|5.00
|820.95
|23.8
Reliance MediaWorks Ltd
59.8
|0.05
|0.08
|1155.34
|0
Next Mediaworks Ltd
8.21
|-0.11
|-1.32
|54.92
|0
UTV Software Communications Ltd
1000
|-83.45
|-7.70
|5166.37
|112.23
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd
6.83
|-0.14
|-2.01
|36.99
|13.09
B A G Films & Media Ltd
10.12
|0.01
|0.10
|200.29
|126.75
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
177.88
|-0.64
|-0.36
|847.96
|38.1
Fame India Ltd(Merged)
50.8
|15.20
|42.70
|280.92
|104.71
Prime Focus Ltd
134.78
|-8.27
|-5.78
|4043.22
|0
Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd
0.8
|-0.05
|-5.88
|73.71
|0
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd
2.8
|-0.10
|-3.45
|7.09
|0
Cineline India Ltd
127.41
|-2.61
|-2.01
|436.59
|0
Zee Media Corporation Ltd
20.25
|0.40
|2.02
|1266.49
|0
Siti Networks Ltd
0.8
|-0.01
|-1.23
|69.76
|0
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd
69.05
|-0.05
|-0.07
|548.67
|0
Den Networks Ltd
44.5
|0.25
|0.56
|2123.65
|13.83
Eros International Media Ltd
14.42
|-0.76
|-5.01
|138.31
|0
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
162.73
|2.66
|1.66
|444.44
|0
TV Vision Ltd
18.32
|-0.97
|-5.03
|70.98
|0
Cinemax India Ltd(Merged)
285.6
|799.68
|25.12
Music Broadcast Ltd
12.21
|0.01
|0.08
|422.08
|67.83
Wonderla Holidays Ltd
761.75
|-2.30
|-0.30
|4830.16
|35.15
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
72.43
|1.76
|2.49
|3928.09
|48.05
GTPL Hathway Ltd
139.78
|-0.52
|-0.37
|1572.01
|25.31
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd
25.84
|1.22
|4.96
|26.45
|87.93
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd
151.42
|-1.72
|-1.12
|167.79
|51.56
Digicontent Ltd
62.6
|0.92
|1.49
|364.25
|0
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
9.94
|-0.38
|-3.68
|124.21
|44.83
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd
232.05
|-2.30
|-0.98
|315.11
|14.35
Digikore Studios Ltd
290.9
|0.35
|0.12
|184.22
|19.62
Vels Film International Ltd
39.8
|-0.20
|-0.50
|51.37
|0
Tips Films Ltd
598.4
|-9.20
|-1.51
|258.68
|0
Baweja Studios Ltd
69
|-1.60
|-2.27
|127.15
|15.83
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd
344
|6.00
|1.78
|799.46
|21.69
Inspire Films Ltd
29.15
|1.35
|4.86
|39.67
|14.71
Maxposure Ltd
100.7
|11.60
|13.02
|229.00
|28.74
Radiowalla Network Ltd
114
|0.00
|0.00
|80.35
|50.44
Z-Tech (India) Ltd
603.75
|11.80
|1.99
|772.63
|83.26
Picturepost Studios Ltd
36.2
|0.35
|0.98
|106.07
|26.95
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd
48.5
|2.30
|4.98
|60.56
|18.63
Identical Brains Studios Ltd
81.15
|3.85
|4.98
|113.82
|20.29
