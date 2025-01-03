iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Entertainment Sector Stocks List

Entertainment Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

45.27

2.866.747760.91181.36

Saregama India Ltd

551.1

72.8515.2310636.7546.8

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd

6.05

0.050.83685.310

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

125.51

1.541.2412055.4818.61

NDL Ventures Ltd

105.68

0.120.11355.84331.25

Crest Animation Studios Ltd

3.75

-0.15-3.8516.580

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd

1348.15

-70.95-5.003420.670

Tips Music Ltd

735.15

28.053.979397.5459.44

Winpro Industries Ltd

2.6

0.104.0025.990

Cyber Media (India) Ltd

25.79

0.050.1940.410

Ortel Communications Ltd

2.11

-0.12-5.386.960

Creative Eye Ltd

7.77

0.111.4415.590

Cinevista Ltd

19.1

-0.13-0.68109.730

PVR Inox Ltd

1302.15

-18.05-1.3712787.110

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

58.66

1.602.8084.8865.53

Sun TV Network Ltd

687.4

-6.10-0.8827089.3815.35

Television Eighteen India Ltd (Merged)

62.05

-6.40-9.351133.1625.02

Raj Television Network Ltd

77

-1.50-1.91399.730

Dish TV India Ltd

10.32

0.000.001900.210

Mukta Arts Ltd

90.78

-0.31-0.34205.0324.93

Balaji Telefilms Ltd

80.7

3.845.00820.9523.8

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd

59.8

0.050.081155.340

Next Mediaworks Ltd

8.21

-0.11-1.3254.920

UTV Software Communications Ltd

1000

-83.45-7.705166.37112.23

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

6.83

-0.14-2.0136.9913.09

B A G Films & Media Ltd

10.12

0.010.10200.29126.75

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

177.88

-0.64-0.36847.9638.1

Fame India Ltd(Merged)

50.8

15.2042.70280.92104.71

Prime Focus Ltd

134.78

-8.27-5.784043.220

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd

0.8

-0.05-5.8873.710

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd

2.8

-0.10-3.457.090

Cineline India Ltd

127.41

-2.61-2.01436.590

Zee Media Corporation Ltd

20.25

0.402.021266.490

Siti Networks Ltd

0.8

-0.01-1.2369.760

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd

69.05

-0.05-0.07548.670

Den Networks Ltd

44.5

0.250.562123.6513.83

Eros International Media Ltd

14.42

-0.76-5.01138.310

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

162.73

2.661.66444.440

TV Vision Ltd

18.32

-0.97-5.0370.980

Cinemax India Ltd(Merged)

285.6

799.6825.12

Music Broadcast Ltd

12.21

0.010.08422.0867.83

Wonderla Holidays Ltd

761.75

-2.30-0.304830.1635.15

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

72.43

1.762.493928.0948.05

GTPL Hathway Ltd

139.78

-0.52-0.371572.0125.31

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd

25.84

1.224.9626.4587.93

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd

151.42

-1.72-1.12167.7951.56

Digicontent Ltd

62.6

0.921.49364.250

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

9.94

-0.38-3.68124.2144.83

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd

232.05

-2.30-0.98315.1114.35

Digikore Studios Ltd

290.9

0.350.12184.2219.62

Vels Film International Ltd

39.8

-0.20-0.5051.370

Tips Films Ltd

598.4

-9.20-1.51258.680

Baweja Studios Ltd

69

-1.60-2.27127.1515.83

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd

344

6.001.78799.4621.69

Inspire Films Ltd

29.15

1.354.8639.6714.71

Maxposure Ltd

100.7

11.6013.02229.0028.74

Radiowalla Network Ltd

114

0.000.0080.3550.44

Z-Tech (India) Ltd

603.75

11.801.99772.6383.26

Picturepost Studios Ltd

36.2

0.350.98106.0726.95

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd

48.5

2.304.9860.5618.63

Identical Brains Studios Ltd

81.15

3.854.98113.8220.29

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.