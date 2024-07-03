Summary

Tips Films Limited was incorporated on June 05, 2009 in Maharashtra, issued by Registrar of Companies (ROC). In 2009, the Company had not commenced any business operations. On March 03, 2022, NCLT vide its Order sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Tips Industries Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, the Film Division of Tips Industries Limited has been transferred and vested into Company as a going concern effective from April 1, 2021 and the said Scheme became effective from March 23, 2022. Further in accordance with the approved scheme, all the equity shareholders of Tips Industries Limited were allotted one fully paid-up equity share of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for every three equity shares held in Tips Industries Limited on May 27, 2022. Company is now engaging in the business of Production and Distribution of films, web series and related content. At present, there are 3 Hindi films under production currently and it has experience of producing 33 Hindi films and 5 Punjabi films. Besides, film library consists of super hits such as Raja Hindustani, Raaz, Race, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Amber Sariya among others. Further, building on the existing team, Company has inducted several experienced executives on contract to drive the business. Having produced over 35 films in house, Company staff and management have institutionalized learning from various projects in the form of various processes and systems

