Tips Films Ltd Share Price

572.3
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open611
  • Day's High611
  • 52 Wk High994.9
  • Prev. Close598.4
  • Day's Low568.5
  • 52 Wk Low 420
  • Turnover (lac)20.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)247.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tips Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

611

Prev. Close

598.4

Turnover(Lac.)

20.94

Day's High

611

Day's Low

568.5

52 Week's High

994.9

52 Week's Low

420

Book Value

186.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

247.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tips Films Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

Tips Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tips Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 24.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tips Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

86.5

87.61

63.34

-0.05

Net Worth

90.82

91.93

67.66

0

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tips Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tips Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramesh S Taurani

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Kumar S Taurani

Independent Director

Amitabh Mundhra

Executive Director

Jaya Taurani

Independent Director

Radhika Dudhat

Independent Director

VINODE THOMAS

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharmesh Navdhare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tips Films Ltd

Summary

Tips Films Limited was incorporated on June 05, 2009 in Maharashtra, issued by Registrar of Companies (ROC). In 2009, the Company had not commenced any business operations. On March 03, 2022, NCLT vide its Order sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Tips Industries Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, the Film Division of Tips Industries Limited has been transferred and vested into Company as a going concern effective from April 1, 2021 and the said Scheme became effective from March 23, 2022. Further in accordance with the approved scheme, all the equity shareholders of Tips Industries Limited were allotted one fully paid-up equity share of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for every three equity shares held in Tips Industries Limited on May 27, 2022. Company is now engaging in the business of Production and Distribution of films, web series and related content. At present, there are 3 Hindi films under production currently and it has experience of producing 33 Hindi films and 5 Punjabi films. Besides, film library consists of super hits such as Raja Hindustani, Raaz, Race, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Amber Sariya among others. Further, building on the existing team, Company has inducted several experienced executives on contract to drive the business. Having produced over 35 films in house, Company staff and management have institutionalized learning from various projects in the form of various processes and systems
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tips Films Ltd share price today?

The Tips Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹572.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tips Films Ltd is ₹247.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tips Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tips Films Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tips Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tips Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tips Films Ltd is ₹420 and ₹994.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tips Films Ltd?

Tips Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.86%, 1 Year at -33.74%, 6 Month at 8.67%, 3 Month at -12.81% and 1 Month at 8.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tips Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tips Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 24.97 %

