SectorEntertainment
Open₹611
Prev. Close₹598.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.94
Day's High₹611
Day's Low₹568.5
52 Week's High₹994.9
52 Week's Low₹420
Book Value₹186.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)247.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.5
87.61
63.34
-0.05
Net Worth
90.82
91.93
67.66
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramesh S Taurani
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Kumar S Taurani
Independent Director
Amitabh Mundhra
Executive Director
Jaya Taurani
Independent Director
Radhika Dudhat
Independent Director
VINODE THOMAS
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharmesh Navdhare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tips Films Ltd
Summary
Tips Films Limited was incorporated on June 05, 2009 in Maharashtra, issued by Registrar of Companies (ROC). In 2009, the Company had not commenced any business operations. On March 03, 2022, NCLT vide its Order sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Tips Industries Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, the Film Division of Tips Industries Limited has been transferred and vested into Company as a going concern effective from April 1, 2021 and the said Scheme became effective from March 23, 2022. Further in accordance with the approved scheme, all the equity shareholders of Tips Industries Limited were allotted one fully paid-up equity share of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for every three equity shares held in Tips Industries Limited on May 27, 2022. Company is now engaging in the business of Production and Distribution of films, web series and related content. At present, there are 3 Hindi films under production currently and it has experience of producing 33 Hindi films and 5 Punjabi films. Besides, film library consists of super hits such as Raja Hindustani, Raaz, Race, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Amber Sariya among others. Further, building on the existing team, Company has inducted several experienced executives on contract to drive the business. Having produced over 35 films in house, Company staff and management have institutionalized learning from various projects in the form of various processes and systems
Read More
The Tips Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹572.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tips Films Ltd is ₹247.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tips Films Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tips Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tips Films Ltd is ₹420 and ₹994.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tips Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.86%, 1 Year at -33.74%, 6 Month at 8.67%, 3 Month at -12.81% and 1 Month at 8.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.