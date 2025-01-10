To The Members of TIPS FILMS LIMITED Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TIPS FILMS LIMITED (CIN– U74940MH2009PTC193028) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 its Profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

NFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REqUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and (Loss) and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b)The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c)Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Maheshwari & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN- 105834W K. K. Maloo Partner Date: April 30, 2024 M.No. 075872 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24075872BKBQNF5371

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TIPS FILMS LIMITED (‘the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

For Maheshwari & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN- 105834W K. K. Maloo Partner Date: April 30, 2024 M.No. 075872 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24075872BKBQNF5371

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referredtoinparagraph2undertheheading‘ReportonOtherLegal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the statement but not held in name of the company:

(INR In Lakhs)

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held-indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Office Building 1045.67 Tips Industries Limited No Since FY 2022-23 Pending completion of relevant formalities of the fixed assets which vested in the Company pursuant to the scheme of Arrangement, Such assets continue to be in the name of the erstwhile Demerged company. Office Building 635.58 Tips Industries Limited No Since FY 2022-23

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The company does not have Inventory during the year ended March 31, 2024 and hence clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the current year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to below parties during the year in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or limited liability partnership during the year.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, Company has provided loans as below:

(INR In Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount during the year 5.12 - Employee Loans Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date 5.91 - Employee Loans

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the loans granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in case of interest free loans given to other parties, the repayment of principal has been stipulated, however no amount is due to be received during the year. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advances in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not granted loans, or made investments or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, are not applicable to the Company during the year.

7. The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, Duty of Custom is not applicable to the Company for the current year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, Duty of Custom is not applicable to the Company for the current year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (INR in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Services Tax 230.56 FY 2013- 14 to FY 2015- 16 Commissioner of Central Excise and Services Tax (Mumbai West)

*Amount is net of payments made under dispute

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not availed any loans or other borrowings from any lenders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year, hence, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year, hence, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company did not have any Subsidiaries, Associate or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company did not have any Subsidiaries, Associate or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

14. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

15. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(b) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable for the year.