Tips Films Ltd Balance Sheet

640
(3.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:52:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

86.5

87.61

63.34

-0.05

Net Worth

90.82

91.93

67.66

0

Minority Interest

Debt

0

17.55

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.39

2.4

2.59

0

Total Liabilities

93.21

111.88

70.25

0

Fixed Assets

14.08

12.76

13.15

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.2

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.12

0

0

Networking Capital

69.66

90.59

37.94

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.6

20.99

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

71.27

102.71

55.56

0

Sundry Creditors

-5.92

-9.01

-5.27

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.29

-24.1

-12.35

0

Cash

9.37

8.4

18.96

0

Total Assets

93.22

111.87

70.25

0

