Tips Films Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.5
87.61
63.34
-0.05
Net Worth
90.82
91.93
67.66
0
Minority Interest
Debt
0
17.55
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.39
2.4
2.59
0
Total Liabilities
93.21
111.88
70.25
0
Fixed Assets
14.08
12.76
13.15
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.12
0
0
Networking Capital
69.66
90.59
37.94
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.6
20.99
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
71.27
102.71
55.56
0
Sundry Creditors
-5.92
-9.01
-5.27
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.29
-24.1
-12.35
0
Cash
9.37
8.4
18.96
0
Total Assets
93.22
111.87
70.25
0
