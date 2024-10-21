iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Tips Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Tips Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Tips Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Tips Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31-01-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

