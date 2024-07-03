Summary

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is Indias leading entertainment content provider, employing creativity par excellence, strong insights, a solid infrastructure of around 32 state of the art studios. The company is primarily engaged in the production of television software in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The company has revolutionized the Indian television industry and is much more than just a content provider. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has a large content library and their programmes have consistently appeared in the top 50 programmes on all major television channels. Their content caters to a wide spectrum of audience through their diverse software which includes Sitcoms, Soaps, Game shows, Fantasy and Adventure, Suspense and Thriller and childrens programmes in Hindi as well as regional languages.Balaji Telefilms Ltd was started in the year 1994, by the proficient first family of the Indian Television Industry, Jeetendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The compnay began their operations during the financial year 1995-96 with a fiction thriller Mano Ya Na Mano and Hum Paanch aired on Zee Tv. During the year 2004-05, the company diversified into production of small budget films and Kya Kool Hain Dum is the first. In September 2006, Balaji Telefilms FZE, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the Company was incorporated in Sharjah, to provide content to the leading channels in the region. BTF launched its first serial Khwaish in June 2007 on ARY and Sony channels success

