Balaji Telefilms Ltd Share Price

77.85
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:03 PM

  • Open80
  • Day's High84.7
  • 52 Wk High143.7
  • Prev. Close80.7
  • Day's Low77.75
  • 52 Wk Low 54.35
  • Turnover (lac)158.89
  • P/E24.99
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value117.9
  • EPS3.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)791.96
  • Div. Yield0
Balaji Telefilms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

80

Prev. Close

80.7

Turnover(Lac.)

158.89

Day's High

84.7

Day's Low

77.75

52 Week's High

143.7

52 Week's Low

54.35

Book Value

117.9

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

791.96

P/E

24.99

EPS

3.24

Divi. Yield

0

Balaji Telefilms Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Balaji Telefilms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Balaji Telefilms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.20%

Non-Promoter- 18.51%

Institutions: 18.51%

Non-Institutions: 47.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balaji Telefilms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.31

20.23

20.23

20.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,151.79

1,108.01

1,069.5

1,062.44

Net Worth

1,172.1

1,128.24

1,089.73

1,082.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

242.12

315.78

576.62

416.58

yoy growth (%)

-23.32

-45.23

38.41

1.98

Raw materials

109.2

9.73

-39.5

-23.49

As % of sales

45.1

3.08

6.85

5.63

Employee costs

-15.16

-10.12

-13.89

-15.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.39

23.37

94.66

55.76

Depreciation

-13.54

-26.32

-33.13

-13.89

Tax paid

-2.01

-8.53

-36.79

-30.41

Working capital

57.29

106.05

88.1

-24.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.32

-45.23

38.41

1.98

Op profit growth

-60.84

-69.87

133.93

1,808.87

EBIT growth

-67.68

-74.36

74.08

2,367.68

Net profit growth

-82.65

-56.31

255

-44.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

625.13

592.96

336.85

293.7

573.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

625.13

592.96

336.85

293.7

573.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.99

13.44

7.32

23.88

8.61

Balaji Telefilms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jeetendra Kapoor

Managing Director

Shobha Kapoor

Joint Managing Director

Ekta Kapoor

Independent Director

A K Purwar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jyoti Deshpande

Independent Director

Archana Hingorani

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Chaudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tannu Sharma

Independent Director

Ashutosh Khanna

Independent Director

ROHIT RAJKUMAR YAMBAL

Independent Director

Avijit Mukerji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Summary

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is Indias leading entertainment content provider, employing creativity par excellence, strong insights, a solid infrastructure of around 32 state of the art studios. The company is primarily engaged in the production of television software in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The company has revolutionized the Indian television industry and is much more than just a content provider. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has a large content library and their programmes have consistently appeared in the top 50 programmes on all major television channels. Their content caters to a wide spectrum of audience through their diverse software which includes Sitcoms, Soaps, Game shows, Fantasy and Adventure, Suspense and Thriller and childrens programmes in Hindi as well as regional languages.Balaji Telefilms Ltd was started in the year 1994, by the proficient first family of the Indian Television Industry, Jeetendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The compnay began their operations during the financial year 1995-96 with a fiction thriller Mano Ya Na Mano and Hum Paanch aired on Zee Tv. During the year 2004-05, the company diversified into production of small budget films and Kya Kool Hain Dum is the first. In September 2006, Balaji Telefilms FZE, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the Company was incorporated in Sharjah, to provide content to the leading channels in the region. BTF launched its first serial Khwaish in June 2007 on ARY and Sony channels success
Company FAQs

What is the Balaji Telefilms Ltd share price today?

The Balaji Telefilms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is ₹791.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balaji Telefilms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is 24.99 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balaji Telefilms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balaji Telefilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is ₹54.35 and ₹143.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balaji Telefilms Ltd?

Balaji Telefilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.61%, 3 Years at 9.01%, 1 Year at 2.22%, 6 Month at 16.15%, 3 Month at 25.54% and 1 Month at 15.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balaji Telefilms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.21 %
Institutions - 18.51 %
Public - 47.28 %

