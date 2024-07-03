SectorEntertainment
Open₹80
Prev. Close₹80.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹158.89
Day's High₹84.7
Day's Low₹77.75
52 Week's High₹143.7
52 Week's Low₹54.35
Book Value₹117.9
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)791.96
P/E24.99
EPS3.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.31
20.23
20.23
20.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,151.79
1,108.01
1,069.5
1,062.44
Net Worth
1,172.1
1,128.24
1,089.73
1,082.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
242.12
315.78
576.62
416.58
yoy growth (%)
-23.32
-45.23
38.41
1.98
Raw materials
109.2
9.73
-39.5
-23.49
As % of sales
45.1
3.08
6.85
5.63
Employee costs
-15.16
-10.12
-13.89
-15.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.39
23.37
94.66
55.76
Depreciation
-13.54
-26.32
-33.13
-13.89
Tax paid
-2.01
-8.53
-36.79
-30.41
Working capital
57.29
106.05
88.1
-24.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.32
-45.23
38.41
1.98
Op profit growth
-60.84
-69.87
133.93
1,808.87
EBIT growth
-67.68
-74.36
74.08
2,367.68
Net profit growth
-82.65
-56.31
255
-44.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
625.13
592.96
336.85
293.7
573.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
625.13
592.96
336.85
293.7
573.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.99
13.44
7.32
23.88
8.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jeetendra Kapoor
Managing Director
Shobha Kapoor
Joint Managing Director
Ekta Kapoor
Independent Director
A K Purwar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jyoti Deshpande
Independent Director
Archana Hingorani
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Chaudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tannu Sharma
Independent Director
Ashutosh Khanna
Independent Director
ROHIT RAJKUMAR YAMBAL
Independent Director
Avijit Mukerji
Summary
Balaji Telefilms Ltd is Indias leading entertainment content provider, employing creativity par excellence, strong insights, a solid infrastructure of around 32 state of the art studios. The company is primarily engaged in the production of television software in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The company has revolutionized the Indian television industry and is much more than just a content provider. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has a large content library and their programmes have consistently appeared in the top 50 programmes on all major television channels. Their content caters to a wide spectrum of audience through their diverse software which includes Sitcoms, Soaps, Game shows, Fantasy and Adventure, Suspense and Thriller and childrens programmes in Hindi as well as regional languages.Balaji Telefilms Ltd was started in the year 1994, by the proficient first family of the Indian Television Industry, Jeetendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The compnay began their operations during the financial year 1995-96 with a fiction thriller Mano Ya Na Mano and Hum Paanch aired on Zee Tv. During the year 2004-05, the company diversified into production of small budget films and Kya Kool Hain Dum is the first. In September 2006, Balaji Telefilms FZE, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the Company was incorporated in Sharjah, to provide content to the leading channels in the region. BTF launched its first serial Khwaish in June 2007 on ARY and Sony channels success
The Balaji Telefilms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is ₹791.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is 24.99 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balaji Telefilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balaji Telefilms Ltd is ₹54.35 and ₹143.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balaji Telefilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.61%, 3 Years at 9.01%, 1 Year at 2.22%, 6 Month at 16.15%, 3 Month at 25.54% and 1 Month at 15.98%.
