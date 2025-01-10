To The Members of Balaji TelefilmsLimited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

QUALIFIED OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Balaji Telefilms Limited Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section below, the aforesaid information standalone required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at

March 31, 2024, and its profit, income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

As stated in note 57 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has made investments in a subsidiary, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited aggregating to Rs.79,557.47 Lacs, provided loans (including interest accrued thereon) aggregating to Rs.10,297.20 Lacs and have trade receivables outstanding amounting to Rs.1,781.42 Lacs as at March 31, 2024.

The subsidiary has been consistently making losses, which has resulted in substantial erosion of its net-worth, with current liabilities exceeding its current assets for the past few years. As stated in the note, the management of the subsidiary has implemented alternate business strategies, on the basis of which, business projections were provided over the past years in support of assessment of valuation of the subsidiarys business. However, considering the actual performance of the subsidiary, it has been consistently unable to meet its business projections by a significant margin.

In view of the above and in the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence to support the business projections, which are an integral part of valuation of investment in the subsidiary, carried out by the management in the current year, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments are necessary to the carrying amount of the Companys investment in its subsidiary, its loans outstanding (including interest accrued) and receivables from its subsidiary as at March 31, 2024 and the consequential impact, if any, of the above on the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements total comprehensive section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Note 49 of the standalone financial statements, regarding advances given by the Company in an earlier year aggregating Rs.

1,619.00 Lacs to a co-producer and a film director in connection with production of a film, against whom arbitration proceedings are in progress. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Additionally, the matter below in respect of assessment of impairment in the carrying amount of investments and recoverability of loans with respect to a subsidiary has been reported in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Investment in subsidiaries Principal audit procedures performed included the following: (Refer to Basis for Qualified Opinion section above) The carrying amount of the Companys investments in and loans to subsidiaries (Alt Digital Media Entertainment Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Ding Infinity Private Limited and Marinating Films Private Limited) aggregates Rs. 93,150.11 Lacs. (Refer Note 6, 7, 17 and 42 to the standalone financial statements) Obtaining an understanding of and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over valuation of investments and recoverability of loans. • Assessing the historical accuracy of the Managements forecasted business plans by comparing the forecasts used in the prior year with the actual performance in the current year. The carrying amount of such investments and loans forms a significant part of the total assets of the Company. Accumulated losses have eroded/partly eroded the net worth of the respective subsidiaries, which could be an indication of potential impairment to the carrying amount of these investments and loans. Evaluating the competence, capability and objectivity of the independent professional valuer engaged by the Company. Together with auditors valuation/ industry specialists: The Company assesses the carrying amount of these investments and recoverability of loans by taking into account forecasting of revenue based on business plans, which are based on various assumptions including growth rate and discount factor. Management uses an independent external professional valuer to determine the fair value of these investments. Testing the appropriateness of the method and model used for determining the fair value of investments, mathematical accuracy of the calculations, evaluating reasonableness of the key assumptions used such as growth rate and discount rate. Performing sensitivity analysis around the valuation assumptions. We considered this as a Key Audit Matter due to uncertainties and significant Management required in preparation of future cash flows based on the business plans, valuation model, the underlying assumptions and disclosures required to be given in the standalone financial statements as per requirements of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets". Perusing the report issued by the external valuation experts engaged by the management and conducting enquiries with them to understand the assumptions and reasonableness thereof. Verifying the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with requirements of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets".

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT

THEREON

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments are necessary to the carrying amount of the

Companys investment in a subsidiary, loans (including interest accrued) and receivables outstanding from the subsidiary as at March 31, 2024. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information is materially misstated with respect to this matter.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Sas will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to financial performance including influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements As part of an audit in accordance with Sas, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has deficiencies adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such dIsclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause . the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant in internalfinancial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, except for (a) the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above and (b) not complying with the requirements of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive

Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS Section 133 of the Act e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) The qualification maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and the modification relating to complying with the requirements of audit trail are as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses qualified opinion on the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements for the reasons stated therein. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the under explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 55(g) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 55(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory section Requirements of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

Wehave audited the internal financial with reference to standalone financial of controls with at March BalajiTelefilms 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS the year financial ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financialstatements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to cial statements of the Company finan standalone based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether reference to adequate internal financial standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section below, we believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of cial statements of the compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identifiedin the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024:

The Company internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements for evaluating business assumptions for purpose of assessing the carrying value of the investments made in, loans

(including interest accrued) given to, a subsidiary and receivables from subsidiary, are not operating effectively.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

QUALIFIED OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the Company standalone for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the said standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date of Balaji Telefilms Limited theyear on financialstatementsof Company for ended March 31, 2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that (i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. As the Company does not hold any Intangible assets, reporting under clause (i)(a) B of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification (c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deed of the immovable property of building (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable property of building whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loan is held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lender.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its

Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) during the year. The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the

Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, the Company does not hold any inventory (i.e., goods). Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising debtors statements and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors filed by the Company bank are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has made investments in mutual fund during the year, however has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company has provided loans, unsecured, to two subsidiary companies and other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below: Loans (Rs. in Lacs)

A. Aggregate amount provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 11,050.00 - Others 285.00 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (including accrued interest): - Subsidiaries 11,129.49 - Others 258.84

The company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. (b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans in the nature of loans provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans to subsidiaries, that are repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has received repayment of such loan to the extent demanded. Having regard to the above and that the balance principal or payment of interest has not been demanded for repayment by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below).

In respect of loans granted by the Company to others, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the company to others which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of the existing loans given to the same parties. (f) During the year, the Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand the details of which are given below: (Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate of loans during the year - Repayable on demand 11,050.00 Percentage of loans to the total loans 97.03%

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. We have been informed that the provisions of the Sales tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except in respect of Goods and Service tax aggregating Rs. 5.94 Lacs which are in arrears for a period more than six months with due dates ranging from March 31, 2023 to May 01, 2024.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Remarks The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 6,348.40 April 2006 to March 2008 High Court of Bombay Refer Note 41(1) in financial statements The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2,943.00 April 2008 to April 2011 Commissioner of Service Tax Refer Note 41 in financial statements Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 567.47 Assessment Year 2020-2021 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) -

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of the cash credit facility availed or in the payment of interest thereon to a bank during the year. Loans amounting to Rs. 7,468.89 Lacs outstanding as at March 31, 2024 are repayable on demand to other lenders.

According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans and interest thereon have been paid to the extent demanded for during the financial year. Considering the above, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (xiv) (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and those issued after the balance sheet date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its director and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group as per the definition of group contained in the Core Investments Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under the clause (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Pallavi Sharma (Partner) (Membership No.113861) (UDIN: 24113861BKBPCC3934)