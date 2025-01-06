iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balaji Telefilms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.93
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Balaji Telefilms FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.39

23.37

94.66

55.76

Depreciation

-13.54

-26.32

-33.13

-13.89

Tax paid

-2.01

-8.53

-36.79

-30.41

Working capital

57.29

106.05

88.1

-24.12

Other operating items

Operating

48.12

94.55

112.83

-12.66

Capital expenditure

-1.34

-19.77

48.43

7.44

Free cash flow

46.77

74.78

161.26

-5.22

Equity raised

2,127.55

2,074.32

1,942.38

1,515.84

Investing

-7.76

-66.77

36.61

437.65

Financing

50.44

30.69

27.53

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.04

Net in cash

2,217

2,113.03

2,167.78

1,952.31

Balaji Telefilms : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.