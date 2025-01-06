Balaji Telefilms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.39
23.37
94.66
55.76
Depreciation
-13.54
-26.32
-33.13
-13.89
Tax paid
-2.01
-8.53
-36.79
-30.41
Working capital
57.29
106.05
88.1
-24.12
Other operating items
Operating
48.12
94.55
112.83
-12.66
Capital expenditure
-1.34
-19.77
48.43
7.44
Free cash flow
46.77
74.78
161.26
-5.22
Equity raised
2,127.55
2,074.32
1,942.38
1,515.84
Investing
-7.76
-66.77
36.61
437.65
Financing
50.44
30.69
27.53
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.04
Net in cash
2,217
2,113.03
2,167.78
1,952.31
