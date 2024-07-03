Balaji Telefilms Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
490.01
448.44
217.73
218.82
465.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
490.01
448.44
217.73
218.82
465.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.15
4.82
3.39
10.6
10.2
Total Income
495.16
453.26
221.13
229.42
476.07
Total Expenditure
446.29
479.03
308.03
281.54
454.35
PBIDT
48.87
-25.78
-86.9
-52.12
21.72
Interest
8.23
5.16
0.49
0.86
2.07
PBDT
40.65
-30.94
-87.39
-52.98
19.65
Depreciation
5.97
8.6
11.4
22.64
29.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.43
6
0.69
4
33.54
Deferred Tax
0.26
0.17
0.3
-0.56
-3.94
Reported Profit After Tax
21.99
-45.71
-99.77
-79.06
-39.12
Minority Interest After NP
-0.33
-1.6
-0.64
-0.01
-0.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.31
-44.12
-99.13
-79.05
-38.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.31
-44.12
-99.13
-79.05
-38.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.21
-4.36
-9.8
-7.82
-3.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
20
Equity
20.23
20.23
20.23
20.23
20.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.97
-5.74
-39.91
-23.81
4.66
PBDTM(%)
8.29
-6.89
-40.13
-24.21
4.21
PATM(%)
4.48
-10.19
-45.82
-36.13
-8.39
