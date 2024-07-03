iifl-logo-icon 1
Balaji Telefilms Ltd Nine Monthly Results

76
(-1.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

490.01

448.44

217.73

218.82

465.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

490.01

448.44

217.73

218.82

465.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.15

4.82

3.39

10.6

10.2

Total Income

495.16

453.26

221.13

229.42

476.07

Total Expenditure

446.29

479.03

308.03

281.54

454.35

PBIDT

48.87

-25.78

-86.9

-52.12

21.72

Interest

8.23

5.16

0.49

0.86

2.07

PBDT

40.65

-30.94

-87.39

-52.98

19.65

Depreciation

5.97

8.6

11.4

22.64

29.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.43

6

0.69

4

33.54

Deferred Tax

0.26

0.17

0.3

-0.56

-3.94

Reported Profit After Tax

21.99

-45.71

-99.77

-79.06

-39.12

Minority Interest After NP

-0.33

-1.6

-0.64

-0.01

-0.22

Net Profit after Minority Interest

22.31

-44.12

-99.13

-79.05

-38.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.31

-44.12

-99.13

-79.05

-38.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.21

-4.36

-9.8

-7.82

-3.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

20

Equity

20.23

20.23

20.23

20.23

20.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.97

-5.74

-39.91

-23.81

4.66

PBDTM(%)

8.29

-6.89

-40.13

-24.21

4.21

PATM(%)

4.48

-10.19

-45.82

-36.13

-8.39

