|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
242.12
315.78
576.62
416.58
yoy growth (%)
-23.32
-45.23
38.41
1.98
Raw materials
109.2
9.73
-39.5
-23.49
As % of sales
45.1
3.08
6.85
5.63
Employee costs
-15.16
-10.12
-13.89
-15.95
As % of sales
6.26
3.2
2.4
3.83
Other costs
-321.51
-277.98
-399.07
-324.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
132.79
88.03
69.2
77.78
Operating profit
14.64
37.4
124.16
53.07
OPM
6.04
11.84
21.53
12.74
Depreciation
-13.54
-26.32
-33.13
-13.89
Interest expense
-1.64
-1.51
-2.42
0
Other income
6.94
13.81
6.05
16.59
Profit before tax
6.39
23.37
94.66
55.76
Taxes
-2.01
-8.53
-36.79
-30.41
Tax rate
-31.47
-36.51
-38.86
-54.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.38
14.83
57.86
25.35
Exceptional items
0
10.44
0
-9.05
Net profit
4.38
25.28
57.86
16.3
yoy growth (%)
-82.65
-56.31
255
-44.52
NPM
1.81
8
10.03
3.91
