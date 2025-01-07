iifl-logo-icon 1
Balaji Telefilms Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78
(0.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

242.12

315.78

576.62

416.58

yoy growth (%)

-23.32

-45.23

38.41

1.98

Raw materials

109.2

9.73

-39.5

-23.49

As % of sales

45.1

3.08

6.85

5.63

Employee costs

-15.16

-10.12

-13.89

-15.95

As % of sales

6.26

3.2

2.4

3.83

Other costs

-321.51

-277.98

-399.07

-324.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

132.79

88.03

69.2

77.78

Operating profit

14.64

37.4

124.16

53.07

OPM

6.04

11.84

21.53

12.74

Depreciation

-13.54

-26.32

-33.13

-13.89

Interest expense

-1.64

-1.51

-2.42

0

Other income

6.94

13.81

6.05

16.59

Profit before tax

6.39

23.37

94.66

55.76

Taxes

-2.01

-8.53

-36.79

-30.41

Tax rate

-31.47

-36.51

-38.86

-54.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.38

14.83

57.86

25.35

Exceptional items

0

10.44

0

-9.05

Net profit

4.38

25.28

57.86

16.3

yoy growth (%)

-82.65

-56.31

255

-44.52

NPM

1.81

8

10.03

3.91

