Balaji Telefilms Ltd Key Ratios

74
(-1.41%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.69

-48.79

38.76

-1.27

Op profit growth

17

-1,068.89

-120.72

151.68

EBIT growth

8.59

510.84

-61.34

292.96

Net profit growth

11.35

102.19

30.18

60.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-36.12

-35.4

1.87

-12.52

EBIT margin

-38.41

-40.56

-3.4

-12.2

Net profit margin

-39.28

-40.46

-10.24

-10.92

RoCE

-24.13

-18.3

-2.46

-7.36

RoNW

-6.5

-4.69

-1.9

-1.65

RoA

-6.17

-4.56

-1.85

-1.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.17

-11.76

-5.83

0

Dividend per share

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.4

Cash EPS

-14.57

-14.57

-9.65

-6.21

Book value per share

43.88

56.7

68.44

84.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.38

-4.86

-6.51

0

P/CEPS

-4.86

-3.92

-3.93

-20.97

P/B

1.61

1

0.55

1.54

EV/EBIDTA

-6.58

-5.59

20.39

-39.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-10.77

Tax payout

1.53

7.06

165.96

-26.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.28

184.28

85.96

84.37

Inventory days

237.46

233.08

90.23

99.83

Creditor days

-107.05

-128.03

-62.73

-57.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

73.81

71.17

7.32

1,009.26

Net debt / equity

0.08

-0.12

0.01

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.29

0.69

0.94

0.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

32.41

3.31

-6.88

-5.38

Employee costs

-8.93

-8.37

-6.35

-7.53

Other costs

-159.6

-130.34

-84.88

-99.6

