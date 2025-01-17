Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.69
-48.79
38.76
-1.27
Op profit growth
17
-1,068.89
-120.72
151.68
EBIT growth
8.59
510.84
-61.34
292.96
Net profit growth
11.35
102.19
30.18
60.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-36.12
-35.4
1.87
-12.52
EBIT margin
-38.41
-40.56
-3.4
-12.2
Net profit margin
-39.28
-40.46
-10.24
-10.92
RoCE
-24.13
-18.3
-2.46
-7.36
RoNW
-6.5
-4.69
-1.9
-1.65
RoA
-6.17
-4.56
-1.85
-1.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.17
-11.76
-5.83
0
Dividend per share
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.4
Cash EPS
-14.57
-14.57
-9.65
-6.21
Book value per share
43.88
56.7
68.44
84.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.38
-4.86
-6.51
0
P/CEPS
-4.86
-3.92
-3.93
-20.97
P/B
1.61
1
0.55
1.54
EV/EBIDTA
-6.58
-5.59
20.39
-39.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-10.77
Tax payout
1.53
7.06
165.96
-26.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
126.28
184.28
85.96
84.37
Inventory days
237.46
233.08
90.23
99.83
Creditor days
-107.05
-128.03
-62.73
-57.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
73.81
71.17
7.32
1,009.26
Net debt / equity
0.08
-0.12
0.01
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.29
0.69
0.94
0.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
32.41
3.31
-6.88
-5.38
Employee costs
-8.93
-8.37
-6.35
-7.53
Other costs
-159.6
-130.34
-84.88
-99.6
