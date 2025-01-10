Balaji Telefilms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.31
20.23
20.23
20.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,151.79
1,108.01
1,069.5
1,062.44
Net Worth
1,172.1
1,128.24
1,089.73
1,082.67
Minority Interest
Debt
79.23
104.21
47.28
3.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.15
0.03
0.42
Total Liabilities
1,251.38
1,232.6
1,137.04
1,086.25
Fixed Assets
18.02
17.4
16.59
23.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
822.26
819.37
649.84
657.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.45
7.43
7.62
8.27
Networking Capital
366.43
362.54
453.22
323.59
Inventories
159.94
159.27
142.72
33.52
Inventory Days
215.15
38.74
Sundry Debtors
125.62
223.19
266.08
213.45
Debtor Days
401.11
246.71
Other Current Assets
228.19
108.17
140.68
182.62
Sundry Creditors
-81.31
-95.2
-57.4
-96.4
Creditor Days
86.53
111.42
Other Current Liabilities
-66.01
-32.89
-38.86
-9.59
Cash
37.21
25.87
9.77
72.83
Total Assets
1,251.37
1,232.61
1,137.04
1,086.26
