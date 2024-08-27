|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Please refer attached file. Please find attached herewith proceedings of the 30th AGM of the Company, held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio- Visual Means. Please find attached voting results of 30th AGM of the Company, held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Please find attached Minutes of 30th AGM of Balaji Telefilms Limited held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
