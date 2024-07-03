Balaji Telefilms Ltd Summary

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is Indias leading entertainment content provider, employing creativity par excellence, strong insights, a solid infrastructure of around 32 state of the art studios. The company is primarily engaged in the production of television software in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The company has revolutionized the Indian television industry and is much more than just a content provider. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has a large content library and their programmes have consistently appeared in the top 50 programmes on all major television channels. Their content caters to a wide spectrum of audience through their diverse software which includes Sitcoms, Soaps, Game shows, Fantasy and Adventure, Suspense and Thriller and childrens programmes in Hindi as well as regional languages.Balaji Telefilms Ltd was started in the year 1994, by the proficient first family of the Indian Television Industry, Jeetendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The compnay began their operations during the financial year 1995-96 with a fiction thriller Mano Ya Na Mano and Hum Paanch aired on Zee Tv. During the year 2004-05, the company diversified into production of small budget films and Kya Kool Hain Dum is the first. In September 2006, Balaji Telefilms FZE, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the Company was incorporated in Sharjah, to provide content to the leading channels in the region. BTF launched its first serial Khwaish in June 2007 on ARY and Sony channels successfully. In March 2007, Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd was established as a wholly owned subsidiary, to handle the film related business of the company. In April 2007, the Company had announced joint venture with the Star Group for launching regional language channels. 2 state-of-the-art studios commissioned, taking the total to 34 in 2008. The Company started a new division - the Interactive Media Group, in media space.The year 2008-09 witnessed as many as 25 Balaji Television serials on air, adding up to 1,497 programming hours. Balaji television serials were present on all major general entertainment channels like Colors, NDTV Imagine, Sony, Star, Zee and 9X. New showslike Bandini, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajanawere launched during the financial.Ragini MMS, was launched in May 2011. Shor in the City, launched in April, 2011 was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2011; moreover, the Companys venture into regional movies also created a sensation, with the success of Taryanche Bait, in Marathi. Tere Liye, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and Kitni Mohabbat Hai were the 3 shows launched in 2011. During FY 2012-13, the Company produced and released an adult comedy Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, a sequel to the erstwhile 2007 hit Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, which had established its mettle as a trend-setting film amongst the adult comedies. It distributed across India the Hindi version of Raaj Kamal Films Internationals Vishwaroopam. It launched a historical love story Jodha Akbar on Zee TV. The movie production business got merged into the Company in 2018. The FY 2021-22 saw the launches including Naagin 6 and Parineeti on Colors. In 2023, a total of 4 movies were released with 3 of them i.e. Ek Villain 2, Dobaaraa, and Goodbye releasing in cinemas while Kartik Aryan starrer, Freddy was launched directly on digital to great audience reception.