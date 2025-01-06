|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Dec 2024
|11 Jan 2025
|We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Balaji Telefilms Limited (the Company), at their meeting held today, considered and approved issue and allotment of a maximum of upto 1,78,59,776 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each (Equity Shares), by way of preferential issue. Please refer attached file for details. Please find attached corrigendum to the Notice of 1st EGM for the F.Y 2024-25 scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025) Please find attached proceedings of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the Financial Year 2024-25 held on January 11, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)
|EGM
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|EGM:06.03.2024 Please find enclosed disclosure pertaining to Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 06, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio - Visual Means (OVAM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of Newspaper Advertisement of the Cancellation of 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the F.Y. 2023-24 of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 06, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM , published in Financial Express, an English Daily and Mumbai Lakshadeep, a Regional Daily. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024)
