We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Balaji Telefilms Limited (the Company), at their meeting held today, considered and approved issue and allotment of a maximum of upto 1,78,59,776 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each (Equity Shares), by way of preferential issue. Please refer attached file for details. Please find attached corrigendum to the Notice of 1st EGM for the F.Y 2024-25 scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025) Please find attached proceedings of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the Financial Year 2024-25 held on January 11, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)