SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.55
Prev. Close₹2.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.24
Day's High₹2.6
Day's Low₹2.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.98
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.18
63.18
63.18
49.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.11
-29.83
-29.62
-28.81
Net Worth
33.07
33.35
33.56
21.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.71
185.15
64.66
90.87
yoy growth (%)
-22.38
186.34
-28.84
-9.49
Raw materials
-122.52
-143.19
-63.82
-90.24
As % of sales
85.25
77.33
98.7
99.3
Employee costs
-1.69
-0.09
-0.13
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.21
27.01
0.29
0.12
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.15
-0.1
-0.21
Tax paid
-1.17
-9.71
0
0
Working capital
-55.61
103.19
1.33
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.38
186.34
-28.84
-9.49
Op profit growth
-48.9
5,778.29
21.58
-41.57
EBIT growth
-41.04
11,188.6
145.04
-74.64
Net profit growth
-101.87
-38,126.38
145.23
-68.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
668.6
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,250.7
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
122.56
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
572.45
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
711.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Atul Kumar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Abhishek Sanga
Director
Anil Thakur
Independent Director
Minakshi Singh
Executive Director & CFO
Manav Kumar
Additional Director
Rohit Navale
Reports by Winpro Industries Ltd
Summary
Winpro Industries Limited, formerly known as Channel Guide India Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company name was renamed from Channel Guide India Limited to Iris Mediaworks Limited in January, 2012, to Jump Networks Limited in April,2019 and finally, the Company name got changed from Jump Networks Limited to the present name called as Winpro Industries Limited effective on October 23, 2021. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in broadcasting and media.Winpro Industries Limited is a technology company that provides next generation digital services. Its an integrated technology company with diverse product offerings. Company provide a range of digital services, including high-definition video streaming, audio streaming, VoIP, digital education, remittance services, etc. to help users cross the digital divide. It leverage technology and implement the bestpractices, to provide a range of high quality and cost-efficient Solutions.The Company has coupled the transformative power of technology (both hardware and software) to change the way networks perceive content delivery and monetization. The erstwhile Company operated into the media and entertainment sector in India. It engaged in producing, distributing, broadcasting, marketing, and recording television programs; and informing and entertaining through the medium of television. Their business comprises of four verticals i.e. Core Technology, Infrastructure to deliver servic
Read More
The Winpro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winpro Industries Ltd is ₹25.99 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Winpro Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.27 as of 28 Apr ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winpro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winpro Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23
Winpro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.92%, 3 Years at -62.36%, 1 Year at -56.67%, 6 Month at -51.40%, 3 Month at -33.33% and 1 Month at 15.56%.
