Summary

Winpro Industries Limited, formerly known as Channel Guide India Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company name was renamed from Channel Guide India Limited to Iris Mediaworks Limited in January, 2012, to Jump Networks Limited in April,2019 and finally, the Company name got changed from Jump Networks Limited to the present name called as Winpro Industries Limited effective on October 23, 2021. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in broadcasting and media.Winpro Industries Limited is a technology company that provides next generation digital services. Its an integrated technology company with diverse product offerings. Company provide a range of digital services, including high-definition video streaming, audio streaming, VoIP, digital education, remittance services, etc. to help users cross the digital divide. It leverage technology and implement the bestpractices, to provide a range of high quality and cost-efficient Solutions.The Company has coupled the transformative power of technology (both hardware and software) to change the way networks perceive content delivery and monetization. The erstwhile Company operated into the media and entertainment sector in India. It engaged in producing, distributing, broadcasting, marketing, and recording television programs; and informing and entertaining through the medium of television. Their business comprises of four verticals i.e. Core Technology, Infrastructure to deliver servic

