Winpro Industries Ltd Share Price

2.6
(4.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.55
  • Day's High2.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.5
  • Day's Low2.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)6.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.99
  • Div. Yield0
Winpro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Winpro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Winpro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Winpro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.79%

Institutions: 0.78%

Non-Institutions: 97.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winpro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.18

63.18

63.18

49.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.11

-29.83

-29.62

-28.81

Net Worth

33.07

33.35

33.56

21.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.71

185.15

64.66

90.87

yoy growth (%)

-22.38

186.34

-28.84

-9.49

Raw materials

-122.52

-143.19

-63.82

-90.24

As % of sales

85.25

77.33

98.7

99.3

Employee costs

-1.69

-0.09

-0.13

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.21

27.01

0.29

0.12

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.15

-0.1

-0.21

Tax paid

-1.17

-9.71

0

0

Working capital

-55.61

103.19

1.33

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.38

186.34

-28.84

-9.49

Op profit growth

-48.9

5,778.29

21.58

-41.57

EBIT growth

-41.04

11,188.6

145.04

-74.64

Net profit growth

-101.87

-38,126.38

145.23

-68.36

No Record Found

Winpro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

668.6

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,250.7

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

122.56

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

572.45

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

711.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winpro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Atul Kumar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Abhishek Sanga

Director

Anil Thakur

Independent Director

Minakshi Singh

Executive Director & CFO

Manav Kumar

Additional Director

Rohit Navale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winpro Industries Ltd

Summary

Winpro Industries Limited, formerly known as Channel Guide India Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company name was renamed from Channel Guide India Limited to Iris Mediaworks Limited in January, 2012, to Jump Networks Limited in April,2019 and finally, the Company name got changed from Jump Networks Limited to the present name called as Winpro Industries Limited effective on October 23, 2021. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in broadcasting and media.Winpro Industries Limited is a technology company that provides next generation digital services. Its an integrated technology company with diverse product offerings. Company provide a range of digital services, including high-definition video streaming, audio streaming, VoIP, digital education, remittance services, etc. to help users cross the digital divide. It leverage technology and implement the bestpractices, to provide a range of high quality and cost-efficient Solutions.The Company has coupled the transformative power of technology (both hardware and software) to change the way networks perceive content delivery and monetization. The erstwhile Company operated into the media and entertainment sector in India. It engaged in producing, distributing, broadcasting, marketing, and recording television programs; and informing and entertaining through the medium of television. Their business comprises of four verticals i.e. Core Technology, Infrastructure to deliver servic
Company FAQs

What is the Winpro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Winpro Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winpro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winpro Industries Ltd is ₹25.99 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winpro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winpro Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.27 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winpro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winpro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winpro Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of Winpro Industries Ltd?

Winpro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.92%, 3 Years at -62.36%, 1 Year at -56.67%, 6 Month at -51.40%, 3 Month at -33.33% and 1 Month at 15.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winpro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winpro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

