WinPro Industries Limited

Office No. 212, 2nd Floor, Trade Centre, G Block, Opp. MTNL, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion:

We have audited the Financial Statements of WinPro Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the

Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of profit and loss, Statement of changes in equity and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Financial

Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition:

Refer disclosures related to Revenue recognition in the accompanying Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. There is an inherent risk with respect to accuracy of revenue recorded in respect of voice services due to the complexities of the IT systems and other support systems, significance of volumes of data processed by the systems and the impact of validity of the pins/calling cards. Due to the significance of the above matter, we have considered this as a key audit matter. Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: i. We performed the following substantive procedures:

1. verified the accuracy of customer invoices and traced receipts to customer invoices, 2. compared the number of pins activated as per the invoice with the IT system reports, and 3. tested reconciliations between billing system and the general ledger (including validation of relevant journal entries). ii. Performed cut-off procedures and ensured revenue is correctly recognized on a pro-rata basis for the active pins/calling cards having validity beyond March 31, 2024.

iii. Verified the appropriateness of the accounting policies and the disclosures related to Revenue in the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, the company is exempt from getting an audit opinion on internal financial control to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors (if any) during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act regarding payment of managerial remuneration within limits. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. (e) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Mohandas & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 106529W

CA. Belle Mohandas Shetty

Proprietor Membership No. 031256

UDIN: 24031256BKADPI5373

Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the

Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have not been physically verified by the management during the year. Accordingly, material discrepancies, if any, could not be ascertained and therefore, we are unable to comment on whether such material discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable property (in the nature of ‘property, plant and equipment).

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(1)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

ii. The Company is involved in the business of rendering services. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to a Company covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans have been granted to the Companies in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) In case of the loans granted to a Company listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(c) In absence of the information relating to terms and conditions of the loan, we are unable to comment if there is any amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to a Company listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the transactions done by the company as specified in the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as per the rules and provisions of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of Income tax and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanation given to us, below are the undisputed amounts in respect of income-tax, goods and service tax, cess which were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Statutory dues which were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Rs Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act 1961 Tax Deducted at source 1,54,29,599/- 01/04/20 to 31/03/2021 31/05/2021 - Profession Tax act Profession Tax 5850/- 31/03/2021 30/06/2021 -

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income-tax as listed below, have not been deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Rs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 0.15 AY 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Act 0.93 AY 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 10.94 AY 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 77.92 AY 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 38.63 AY 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 39.40 AY 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 44.94 AY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 34.84 AY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax 94.53 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi

Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year, hence clauses 3(xvii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

a) There was end of term of the previous statutory auditors during the year as per section 140 of company Act, 2013 and new auditor is appointed as per under section 139 as per company Act, 2013, Accordingly, Clause (3)(xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

b) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

c) In our opinion and based on our examination, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the companies Act 2013, pursuant to any project, hence clauses 3(xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

For Mohandas & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 106529W

CA. Belle Mohandas Shetty Proprietor Membership No. 031256

UDIN: 24031256BKADPI5373

Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of WinPro Industries Limited,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of WinPro Industries Limited, ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial

Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone1 financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone1 financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the Financial Statements of the Company.

For Mohandas & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 106529W

CA. Belle Mohandas Shetty

Proprietor Membership No. 031256

UDIN: 24031256BKADPI5373

Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2024