Winpro Industries Ltd Summary

Winpro Industries Limited, formerly known as Channel Guide India Limited was incorporated in July, 1992. The Company name was renamed from Channel Guide India Limited to Iris Mediaworks Limited in January, 2012, to Jump Networks Limited in April,2019 and finally, the Company name got changed from Jump Networks Limited to the present name called as Winpro Industries Limited effective on October 23, 2021. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in broadcasting and media.Winpro Industries Limited is a technology company that provides next generation digital services. Its an integrated technology company with diverse product offerings. Company provide a range of digital services, including high-definition video streaming, audio streaming, VoIP, digital education, remittance services, etc. to help users cross the digital divide. It leverage technology and implement the bestpractices, to provide a range of high quality and cost-efficient Solutions.The Company has coupled the transformative power of technology (both hardware and software) to change the way networks perceive content delivery and monetization. The erstwhile Company operated into the media and entertainment sector in India. It engaged in producing, distributing, broadcasting, marketing, and recording television programs; and informing and entertaining through the medium of television. Their business comprises of four verticals i.e. Core Technology, Infrastructure to deliver services in a better way, Consumer Devices for digital connections and Content. integrated ecosystem enabling the Company to deliver world-class digital services to remotest parts of the world. It operate in digital space with in-house app development and new age Next Gen bouquet of revenue-generating and differentiated offerings to help clients build consistent high performance and enhanced end-user experience.The Company operates general entertainment channels (GEC) -- Just TV Punjabi, that caters to the niche sector of broadcasting. It has incorporated a company in the United Kingdom named Channel Guide (UK) Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indian Company. In 2018-19, Company launched Rural Organic Farming Initiatives using TORUS. This initiative was launched at Talavade, Sindhudurg. With this initiative, the Company aspires to take Agri Tech to the remotest parts of the country and help part of the next billion users cross the digital divide with the hope of enriching their lives.Company is in the process of investing and leveraging technology to expand its business and diversify into different sectors. Through its tie-up with Hologo Private Limited, it endeavors to provide cutting edge education technology, including augmented realty to India. Delivered via Edmission Centres as well as Set Top Boxes (STBs), the content has reached consumers.