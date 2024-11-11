Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Winpro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 11 November, 2024 have considered and approved: i. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. ii. Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Results attached herewit (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on September 05, 2024 wherein the Board of Directors decided to convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10.30 AM at Sammelan Hall A101 Samarth Complex Jawahar Nagar Goregaon West Mumbai 400104. Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 please be informed that the Register of members of the Company shall remain closed as per the attached document. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Today i.e Thursday, 5th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Office No. 212, 2nd Floor, Trade Centre, G- Block Opp. MTNL, Sandra Kurla Complex, Sandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051, inter-alia transacted the Business as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Winpro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on records Unaudited Financial Results for the Qre ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e Tuesday, August 13, 2024 have considered and approved agenda as per attached document. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Winpro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for preservation of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all designated person/insiders of the company w.e.f. 01st April 2024 and will remain closed till the 48 hours after declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e Wednesday, May 29, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved .... Read More.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 have considered and approved: i. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. ii. Auditors Report on quarterly and year to date financial results for the period ended on March 31, 2024. iii. Declaration of un-modified opinion for the audited financial results. iv. Appointment of M/s. JCA & Co., Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. F11127), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24. v. Appointment of M/s. Poonam Patni & Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 017759C) as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m. We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024