Winpro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.18
63.18
63.18
49.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.11
-29.83
-29.62
-28.81
Net Worth
33.07
33.35
33.56
21.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
0.34
0.51
0.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.41
33.69
34.07
21.83
Fixed Assets
0.56
0.68
0.82
0.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
0.46
0.46
0.46
Networking Capital
32.26
32.42
32.66
19.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
52.73
52.73
52.73
53.64
Debtor Days
136.23
Other Current Assets
14.77
14.79
14.79
14.72
Sundry Creditors
-5.23
-5.08
-5.08
-4.75
Creditor Days
12.06
Other Current Liabilities
-30.01
-30.02
-29.78
-43.85
Cash
0.12
0.12
0.14
0.66
Total Assets
33.4
33.68
34.08
21.83
