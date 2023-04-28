iifl-logo-icon 1
Winpro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.6
(4.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.18

63.18

63.18

49.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.11

-29.83

-29.62

-28.81

Net Worth

33.07

33.35

33.56

21.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

0.34

0.51

0.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.41

33.69

34.07

21.83

Fixed Assets

0.56

0.68

0.82

0.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.46

Networking Capital

32.26

32.42

32.66

19.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

52.73

52.73

52.73

53.64

Debtor Days

136.23

Other Current Assets

14.77

14.79

14.79

14.72

Sundry Creditors

-5.23

-5.08

-5.08

-4.75

Creditor Days

12.06

Other Current Liabilities

-30.01

-30.02

-29.78

-43.85

Cash

0.12

0.12

0.14

0.66

Total Assets

33.4

33.68

34.08

21.83

