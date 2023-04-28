iifl-logo-icon 1
Winpro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.6
(4.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Winpro Industries Ltd

Winpro Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.21

27.01

0.29

0.12

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.15

-0.1

-0.21

Tax paid

-1.17

-9.71

0

0

Working capital

-55.61

103.19

1.33

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-44.77

120.34

1.52

0.65

Capital expenditure

0.45

-0.04

-0.32

-5.48

Free cash flow

-44.32

120.3

1.2

-4.82

Equity raised

-62.08

163.43

161.38

161.13

Investing

0

-65.51

0

-3.09

Financing

79.44

78.78

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-26.97

297

162.58

153.21

