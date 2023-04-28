Winpro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.21
27.01
0.29
0.12
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.15
-0.1
-0.21
Tax paid
-1.17
-9.71
0
0
Working capital
-55.61
103.19
1.33
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-44.77
120.34
1.52
0.65
Capital expenditure
0.45
-0.04
-0.32
-5.48
Free cash flow
-44.32
120.3
1.2
-4.82
Equity raised
-62.08
163.43
161.38
161.13
Investing
0
-65.51
0
-3.09
Financing
79.44
78.78
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-26.97
297
162.58
153.21
