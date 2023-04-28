Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.71
185.15
64.66
90.87
yoy growth (%)
-22.38
186.34
-28.84
-9.49
Raw materials
-122.52
-143.19
-63.82
-90.24
As % of sales
85.25
77.33
98.7
99.3
Employee costs
-1.69
-0.09
-0.13
-0.1
As % of sales
1.17
0.05
0.2
0.11
Other costs
-7.27
-17.93
-0.3
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.05
9.68
0.46
0.21
Operating profit
12.22
23.93
0.4
0.33
OPM
8.5
12.92
0.62
0.36
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.15
-0.1
-0.21
Interest expense
-7.69
-6.75
0
0
Other income
7.89
9.99
0
0
Profit before tax
12.21
27.01
0.29
0.12
Taxes
-1.17
-9.71
0
0
Tax rate
-9.63
-35.94
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.03
17.3
0.29
0.12
Exceptional items
-8.9
-130.89
0
0
Net profit
2.13
-113.58
0.29
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-101.87
-38,126.38
145.23
-68.36
NPM
1.48
-61.34
0.46
0.13
