Winpro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.6
(4.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Winpro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.71

185.15

64.66

90.87

yoy growth (%)

-22.38

186.34

-28.84

-9.49

Raw materials

-122.52

-143.19

-63.82

-90.24

As % of sales

85.25

77.33

98.7

99.3

Employee costs

-1.69

-0.09

-0.13

-0.1

As % of sales

1.17

0.05

0.2

0.11

Other costs

-7.27

-17.93

-0.3

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.05

9.68

0.46

0.21

Operating profit

12.22

23.93

0.4

0.33

OPM

8.5

12.92

0.62

0.36

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.15

-0.1

-0.21

Interest expense

-7.69

-6.75

0

0

Other income

7.89

9.99

0

0

Profit before tax

12.21

27.01

0.29

0.12

Taxes

-1.17

-9.71

0

0

Tax rate

-9.63

-35.94

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.03

17.3

0.29

0.12

Exceptional items

-8.9

-130.89

0

0

Net profit

2.13

-113.58

0.29

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-101.87

-38,126.38

145.23

-68.36

NPM

1.48

-61.34

0.46

0.13

