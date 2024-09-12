iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winpro Industries Ltd AGM

2.6
(4.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:29:56 PM

Winpro Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on September 05, 2024 wherein the Board of Directors decided to convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10.30 AM at Sammelan Hall A101 Samarth Complex Jawahar Nagar Goregaon West Mumbai 400104. Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 please be informed that the Register of members of the Company shall remain closed as per the attached document. Please find enclosed intimation of Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Attached Voting results and Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

Winpro Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winpro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.