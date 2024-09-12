We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on September 05, 2024 wherein the Board of Directors decided to convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September 2024 at 10.30 AM at Sammelan Hall A101 Samarth Complex Jawahar Nagar Goregaon West Mumbai 400104. Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 please be informed that the Register of members of the Company shall remain closed as per the attached document. Please find enclosed intimation of Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Attached Voting results and Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)