UTV Software Communications Ltd Share Price

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

UTV Software Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1,000

Prev. Close

1,083.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

1,000

Day's Low

1,000

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,166.37

P/E

55.23

EPS

19.61

Divi. Yield

0

UTV Software Communications Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

UTV Software Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

UTV Software Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:13 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.57%

Foreign: 56.57%

Indian: 13.46%

Non-Promoter- 14.28%

Institutions: 14.28%

Non-Institutions: 15.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UTV Software Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

891.71

891.71

891.71

891.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,604.4

1,316.88

1,351.59

1,300.86

Net Worth

2,496.11

2,208.59

2,243.3

2,192.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

838.72

668.2

727.45

617.15

yoy growth (%)

25.51

-8.14

17.87

-5.33

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-113.7

-143.17

-22.09

-27.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-101.55

-528.97

-298.59

-224.98

Depreciation

-93.37

-92.5

-1.05

-1.11

Tax paid

-0.37

1.54

-1.91

-0.13

Working capital

-335.07

-325.59

-239.05

10.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.51

-8.14

17.87

-5.33

Op profit growth

-116.3

75.6

49.34

443.8

EBIT growth

-96.22

130.28

57.09

5,539.87

Net profit growth

-85.01

262.46

33.49

-58.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

929.51

664.04

606.54

434.14

174.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

929.51

664.04

606.54

434.14

174.91

Other Operating Income

17.28

17.15

70.29

8.28

0

Other Income

1.85

3.25

15.07

3.3

28.31

UTV Software Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UTV Software Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prem Raj Mehta

Director

Narendra Kumar Anand Ambwani

Chief Financial Officer

Vishwas Gangadhar Joshi

Whole-time Director

Sujit Vijay Vaidya

Director

Monisha Suresh Shroff

Company Secretary

Puneet Juneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UTV Software Communications Ltd

Summary

UTV Software Communications Ltd is Indias first integrated global media and entertainment company. The company has five business verticals, which includes TV content production & services, motion pictures, broadcast, interactive and new media. The company and their subsidiaries create, aggregate and disseminate content of various genres across varied distribution platforms. The company has subsidiaries with offices across India, Mauritius, UK USA and Japan. Their subsidiaries includes UMP Plc, UTV Motion Pictures Mauritius Ltd, IG Interactive Entertainment Ltd, UTV Communications (USA) LLC and Ignition Entertainment Ltd. The company has grown from a Television Production house, into an integrated media company with interests in Motion Pictures, New Media that includes Animation and Gaming, Television Content and Broadcasting.UTV Software Communications Ltd was incorporated in June 22, 1990 as a private limited. The company became a public limited on November 27, 1995. The company primarily engaged in the production of television content for Doordarshan and ad films. In the year 1992, with the entry of satellite TV, the company produced the content of around 250 hours for Zee TV and became one of the largest content providers. During the same period, the company expanded their business into in-flight entertainment programming and dubbing.In the year 1993, the company ventured into business of acquiring programs from outside producers and marketing airtime on their programs. In
