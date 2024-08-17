Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹1,000
Prev. Close₹1,083.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹1,000
Day's Low₹1,000
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,166.37
P/E55.23
EPS19.61
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
891.71
891.71
891.71
891.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,604.4
1,316.88
1,351.59
1,300.86
Net Worth
2,496.11
2,208.59
2,243.3
2,192.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
838.72
668.2
727.45
617.15
yoy growth (%)
25.51
-8.14
17.87
-5.33
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-113.7
-143.17
-22.09
-27.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-101.55
-528.97
-298.59
-224.98
Depreciation
-93.37
-92.5
-1.05
-1.11
Tax paid
-0.37
1.54
-1.91
-0.13
Working capital
-335.07
-325.59
-239.05
10.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.51
-8.14
17.87
-5.33
Op profit growth
-116.3
75.6
49.34
443.8
EBIT growth
-96.22
130.28
57.09
5,539.87
Net profit growth
-85.01
262.46
33.49
-58.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
929.51
664.04
606.54
434.14
174.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
929.51
664.04
606.54
434.14
174.91
Other Operating Income
17.28
17.15
70.29
8.28
0
Other Income
1.85
3.25
15.07
3.3
28.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prem Raj Mehta
Director
Narendra Kumar Anand Ambwani
Chief Financial Officer
Vishwas Gangadhar Joshi
Whole-time Director
Sujit Vijay Vaidya
Director
Monisha Suresh Shroff
Company Secretary
Puneet Juneja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by UTV Software Communications Ltd
Summary
UTV Software Communications Ltd is Indias first integrated global media and entertainment company. The company has five business verticals, which includes TV content production & services, motion pictures, broadcast, interactive and new media. The company and their subsidiaries create, aggregate and disseminate content of various genres across varied distribution platforms. The company has subsidiaries with offices across India, Mauritius, UK USA and Japan. Their subsidiaries includes UMP Plc, UTV Motion Pictures Mauritius Ltd, IG Interactive Entertainment Ltd, UTV Communications (USA) LLC and Ignition Entertainment Ltd. The company has grown from a Television Production house, into an integrated media company with interests in Motion Pictures, New Media that includes Animation and Gaming, Television Content and Broadcasting.UTV Software Communications Ltd was incorporated in June 22, 1990 as a private limited. The company became a public limited on November 27, 1995. The company primarily engaged in the production of television content for Doordarshan and ad films. In the year 1992, with the entry of satellite TV, the company produced the content of around 250 hours for Zee TV and became one of the largest content providers. During the same period, the company expanded their business into in-flight entertainment programming and dubbing.In the year 1993, the company ventured into business of acquiring programs from outside producers and marketing airtime on their programs. In
Read More
