Summary

UTV Software Communications Ltd is Indias first integrated global media and entertainment company. The company has five business verticals, which includes TV content production & services, motion pictures, broadcast, interactive and new media. The company and their subsidiaries create, aggregate and disseminate content of various genres across varied distribution platforms. The company has subsidiaries with offices across India, Mauritius, UK USA and Japan. Their subsidiaries includes UMP Plc, UTV Motion Pictures Mauritius Ltd, IG Interactive Entertainment Ltd, UTV Communications (USA) LLC and Ignition Entertainment Ltd. The company has grown from a Television Production house, into an integrated media company with interests in Motion Pictures, New Media that includes Animation and Gaming, Television Content and Broadcasting.UTV Software Communications Ltd was incorporated in June 22, 1990 as a private limited. The company became a public limited on November 27, 1995. The company primarily engaged in the production of television content for Doordarshan and ad films. In the year 1992, with the entry of satellite TV, the company produced the content of around 250 hours for Zee TV and became one of the largest content providers. During the same period, the company expanded their business into in-flight entertainment programming and dubbing.In the year 1993, the company ventured into business of acquiring programs from outside producers and marketing airtime on their programs. In

