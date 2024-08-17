UTV Software Communications Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
158.43
230.92
205.04
237.31
255.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
158.43
230.92
205.04
237.31
255.14
Other Operating Income
6.95
9.12
1.38
5.41
0.8
Other Income
0.84
0.21
0.46
0.22
0.01
Total Income
166.22
240.25
206.88
242.94
255.95
Total Expenditure
233.98
245.58
206.45
212.76
202.51
PBIDT
-67.76
-5.33
0.43
30.18
53.44
Interest
28.48
21.79
17.29
13.93
9.78
PBDT
-96.24
-27.12
-16.86
16.25
43.66
Depreciation
2.41
3.33
1.78
1.25
2.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-2.05
-2.56
-16.45
0.3
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-96.6
-27.89
-2.19
14.7
41.48
Minority Interest After NP
-0.4
0.97
0.87
0.58
1.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-96.2
-28.86
-3.06
14.12
39.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-96.2
-28.86
-3.06
14.12
39.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
3.48
9.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.77
40.77
40.63
40.63
40.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,22,15,776
1,22,15,776
1,20,83,276
1,20,83,276
1,21,31,276
Public Shareholding (%)
29.96
29.96
29.74
29.74
29.85
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,50,000
47,59,893
47,62,266
52,60,893
48,85,893
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
2.63
16.67
16.68
18.43
17.14
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.84
11.68
11.72
12.95
12.02
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,78,01,474
2,37,91,580
2,37,89,208
2,32,90,580
2,36,17,580
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
97.37
83.33
83.32
81.57
82.86
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
68.2
58.36
58.54
57.31
58.13
PBIDTM(%)
-42.76
-2.3
0.2
12.71
20.94
PBDTM(%)
-60.74
-11.74
-8.22
6.84
17.11
PATM(%)
-60.97
-12.07
-1.06
6.19
16.25
