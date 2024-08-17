iifl-logo-icon 1
UTV Software Communications Ltd Quarterly Results

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Sept-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

158.43

230.92

205.04

237.31

255.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

158.43

230.92

205.04

237.31

255.14

Other Operating Income

6.95

9.12

1.38

5.41

0.8

Other Income

0.84

0.21

0.46

0.22

0.01

Total Income

166.22

240.25

206.88

242.94

255.95

Total Expenditure

233.98

245.58

206.45

212.76

202.51

PBIDT

-67.76

-5.33

0.43

30.18

53.44

Interest

28.48

21.79

17.29

13.93

9.78

PBDT

-96.24

-27.12

-16.86

16.25

43.66

Depreciation

2.41

3.33

1.78

1.25

2.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-2.05

-2.56

-16.45

0.3

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-96.6

-27.89

-2.19

14.7

41.48

Minority Interest After NP

-0.4

0.97

0.87

0.58

1.5

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-96.2

-28.86

-3.06

14.12

39.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-96.2

-28.86

-3.06

14.12

39.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

3.48

9.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.77

40.77

40.63

40.63

40.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,22,15,776

1,22,15,776

1,20,83,276

1,20,83,276

1,21,31,276

Public Shareholding (%)

29.96

29.96

29.74

29.74

29.85

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

7,50,000

47,59,893

47,62,266

52,60,893

48,85,893

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

2.63

16.67

16.68

18.43

17.14

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.84

11.68

11.72

12.95

12.02

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,78,01,474

2,37,91,580

2,37,89,208

2,32,90,580

2,36,17,580

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

97.37

83.33

83.32

81.57

82.86

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

68.2

58.36

58.54

57.31

58.13

PBIDTM(%)

-42.76

-2.3

0.2

12.71

20.94

PBDTM(%)

-60.74

-11.74

-8.22

6.84

17.11

PATM(%)

-60.97

-12.07

-1.06

6.19

16.25

