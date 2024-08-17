iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UTV Software Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

594.4

692.2

537.21

425.1

250.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

594.4

692.2

537.21

425.1

250.44

Other Operating Income

17.44

11.86

13.38

43.02

0

Other Income

1.5

1.62

3.3

14.47

4.57

Total Income

613.34

705.7

553.9

482.6

255

Total Expenditure

686.01

556.2

526.84

447.66

197.28

PBIDT

-72.66

149.5

27.04

34.95

57.72

Interest

67.55

20.37

28.29

-24.29

3.09

PBDT

-140.22

129.11

-1.25

59.24

54.61

Depreciation

7.51

6.11

5.53

4.57

2.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-21.05

0.12

0.27

3.79

1.39

Deferred Tax

0

0

-26.23

-37.54

0.43

Reported Profit After Tax

-126.68

122.87

19.19

87.77

49.74

Minority Interest After NP

1.44

1.51

-3.59

13.36

11.57

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-128.11

121.36

22.79

74.41

38.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-128.11

121.36

22.79

74.41

38.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

29.87

5.61

22.63

16.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.77

40.63

34.2

34.2

22.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,22,15,776

1,21,31,276

57,26,994

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

29.95

29.85

16.75

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

7,50,000

48,85,893

76,52,031

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

2.63

17.13

26.87

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.84

12.02

22.37

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,78,01,474

2,36,17,580

2,08,16,444

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

97.37

82.86

73.12

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

68.19

58.13

60.86

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.22

21.59

5.03

8.22

23.04

PBDTM(%)

-23.59

18.65

-0.23

13.93

21.8

PATM(%)

-21.31

17.75

3.57

20.64

19.86

UTV Software Communications Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UTV Software Communications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.