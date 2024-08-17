UTV Software Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
594.4
692.2
537.21
425.1
250.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
594.4
692.2
537.21
425.1
250.44
Other Operating Income
17.44
11.86
13.38
43.02
0
Other Income
1.5
1.62
3.3
14.47
4.57
Total Income
613.34
705.7
553.9
482.6
255
Total Expenditure
686.01
556.2
526.84
447.66
197.28
PBIDT
-72.66
149.5
27.04
34.95
57.72
Interest
67.55
20.37
28.29
-24.29
3.09
PBDT
-140.22
129.11
-1.25
59.24
54.61
Depreciation
7.51
6.11
5.53
4.57
2.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-21.05
0.12
0.27
3.79
1.39
Deferred Tax
0
0
-26.23
-37.54
0.43
Reported Profit After Tax
-126.68
122.87
19.19
87.77
49.74
Minority Interest After NP
1.44
1.51
-3.59
13.36
11.57
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-128.11
121.36
22.79
74.41
38.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-128.11
121.36
22.79
74.41
38.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
29.87
5.61
22.63
16.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.77
40.63
34.2
34.2
22.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,22,15,776
1,21,31,276
57,26,994
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
29.95
29.85
16.75
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,50,000
48,85,893
76,52,031
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
2.63
17.13
26.87
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.84
12.02
22.37
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,78,01,474
2,36,17,580
2,08,16,444
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
97.37
82.86
73.12
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
68.19
58.13
60.86
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.22
21.59
5.03
8.22
23.04
PBDTM(%)
-23.59
18.65
-0.23
13.93
21.8
PATM(%)
-21.31
17.75
3.57
20.64
19.86
