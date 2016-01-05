iifl-logo-icon 1
UTV Software Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

891.71

891.71

891.71

891.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,604.4

1,316.88

1,351.59

1,300.86

Net Worth

2,496.11

2,208.59

2,243.3

2,192.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.48

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,496.59

2,208.59

2,243.3

2,192.57

Fixed Assets

3

4.94

7.49

13.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,243.96

899.02

1,208.94

1,208.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

142.88

185.72

103.66

120.39

Networking Capital

1,093.84

852.73

766.32

592.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

127.26

189.73

83.54

91.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,109.11

1,058.29

824.19

662.07

Sundry Creditors

-48.25

-266.69

-96.24

-97.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-94.28

-128.6

-45.17

-63.5

Cash

12.91

266.18

156.89

257.11

Total Assets

2,496.59

2,208.59

2,243.3

2,192.57

