UTV Software Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
891.71
891.71
891.71
891.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,604.4
1,316.88
1,351.59
1,300.86
Net Worth
2,496.11
2,208.59
2,243.3
2,192.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.48
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,496.59
2,208.59
2,243.3
2,192.57
Fixed Assets
3
4.94
7.49
13.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,243.96
899.02
1,208.94
1,208.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
142.88
185.72
103.66
120.39
Networking Capital
1,093.84
852.73
766.32
592.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
127.26
189.73
83.54
91.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,109.11
1,058.29
824.19
662.07
Sundry Creditors
-48.25
-266.69
-96.24
-97.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-94.28
-128.6
-45.17
-63.5
Cash
12.91
266.18
156.89
257.11
Total Assets
2,496.59
2,208.59
2,243.3
2,192.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.