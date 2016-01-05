iifl-logo-icon 1
UTV Software Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016

UTV Software Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-101.55

-528.97

-298.59

-224.98

Depreciation

-93.37

-92.5

-1.05

-1.11

Tax paid

-0.37

1.54

-1.91

-0.13

Working capital

-335.07

-325.59

-239.05

10.04

Other operating items

Operating

-530.37

-945.53

-540.62

-216.19

Capital expenditure

2.84

488.45

-0.89

-8.55

Free cash flow

-527.53

-457.08

-541.51

-224.74

Equity raised

968.52

838.94

1,204.08

1,247.11

Investing

41.66

-497.12

143.45

170.52

Financing

1,603.39

2,863.34

2,669.05

2,589.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,086.04

2,748.07

3,475.07

3,782.63

