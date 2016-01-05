UTV Software Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-101.55
-528.97
-298.59
-224.98
Depreciation
-93.37
-92.5
-1.05
-1.11
Tax paid
-0.37
1.54
-1.91
-0.13
Working capital
-335.07
-325.59
-239.05
10.04
Other operating items
Operating
-530.37
-945.53
-540.62
-216.19
Capital expenditure
2.84
488.45
-0.89
-8.55
Free cash flow
-527.53
-457.08
-541.51
-224.74
Equity raised
968.52
838.94
1,204.08
1,247.11
Investing
41.66
-497.12
143.45
170.52
Financing
1,603.39
2,863.34
2,669.05
2,589.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,086.04
2,748.07
3,475.07
3,782.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.