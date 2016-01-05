iifl-logo-icon 1
UTV Software Communications Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

UTV Software Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

56.57%

56.57%

56.75%

56.75%

56.75%

Indian

13.46%

13.46%

13.5%

13.5%

13.38%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

14.28%

14.33%

12.38%

14.08%

14.57%

Non-Institutions

15.67%

15.63%

17.34%

15.64%

15.28%

Total Non-Promoter

29.96%

29.96%

29.73%

29.73%

29.85%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.57%

Foreign: 56.57%

Indian: 13.46%

Non-Promoter- 14.28%

Institutions: 14.28%

Non-Institutions: 15.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

