|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.31
-20
Op profit growth
-142.35
190.76
EBIT growth
-130.83
230.92
Net profit growth
-92
95.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.95
-33.38
-9.18
EBIT margin
9.52
-36.53
-8.83
Net profit margin
-3.49
-51.7
-21.19
RoCE
9.13
-27.7
RoNW
-2.7
86.24
RoA
-0.83
-9.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.25
-119.84
-57.09
Book value per share
12.76
-51.74
-11.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-50.42
1.24
5.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.81
90.66
Inventory days
92.39
182.39
Creditor days
-135.63
-102.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.33
2.58
0.82
Net debt / equity
-0.18
-5.81
-22.83
Net debt / op. profit
-1.34
-4.31
-10.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.57
-17.18
-5.56
Other costs
-75.47
-116.2
-103.61
