UTV Software Communications Ltd Key Ratios

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.31

-20

Op profit growth

-142.35

190.76

EBIT growth

-130.83

230.92

Net profit growth

-92

95.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.95

-33.38

-9.18

EBIT margin

9.52

-36.53

-8.83

Net profit margin

-3.49

-51.7

-21.19

RoCE

9.13

-27.7

RoNW

-2.7

86.24

RoA

-0.83

-9.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.25

-119.84

-57.09

Book value per share

12.76

-51.74

-11.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-50.42

1.24

5.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.81

90.66

Inventory days

92.39

182.39

Creditor days

-135.63

-102.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.33

2.58

0.82

Net debt / equity

-0.18

-5.81

-22.83

Net debt / op. profit

-1.34

-4.31

-10.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.57

-17.18

-5.56

Other costs

-75.47

-116.2

-103.61

