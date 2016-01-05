Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
838.72
668.2
727.45
617.15
yoy growth (%)
25.51
-8.14
17.87
-5.33
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-113.7
-143.17
-22.09
-27.89
As % of sales
13.55
21.42
3.03
4.51
Other costs
-671.85
-851.12
-891.05
-713.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.1
127.37
122.48
115.62
Operating profit
53.16
-326.09
-185.69
-124.34
OPM
6.33
-48.8
-25.52
-20.14
Depreciation
-93.37
-92.5
-1.05
-1.11
Interest expense
-87.04
-144.18
-131.5
-118.61
Other income
25.7
33.81
19.66
19.09
Profit before tax
-101.55
-528.97
-298.59
-224.98
Taxes
-0.37
1.54
-1.91
-0.13
Tax rate
0.36
-0.29
0.64
0.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-101.92
-527.43
-300.51
-225.11
Exceptional items
-61.34
-561.82
0
0
Net profit
-163.26
-1,089.26
-300.51
-225.11
yoy growth (%)
-85.01
262.46
33.49
-58.14
NPM
-19.46
-163.01
-41.31
-36.47
