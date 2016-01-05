iifl-logo-icon 1
UTV Software Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

838.72

668.2

727.45

617.15

yoy growth (%)

25.51

-8.14

17.87

-5.33

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-113.7

-143.17

-22.09

-27.89

As % of sales

13.55

21.42

3.03

4.51

Other costs

-671.85

-851.12

-891.05

-713.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.1

127.37

122.48

115.62

Operating profit

53.16

-326.09

-185.69

-124.34

OPM

6.33

-48.8

-25.52

-20.14

Depreciation

-93.37

-92.5

-1.05

-1.11

Interest expense

-87.04

-144.18

-131.5

-118.61

Other income

25.7

33.81

19.66

19.09

Profit before tax

-101.55

-528.97

-298.59

-224.98

Taxes

-0.37

1.54

-1.91

-0.13

Tax rate

0.36

-0.29

0.64

0.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-101.92

-527.43

-300.51

-225.11

Exceptional items

-61.34

-561.82

0

0

Net profit

-163.26

-1,089.26

-300.51

-225.11

yoy growth (%)

-85.01

262.46

33.49

-58.14

NPM

-19.46

-163.01

-41.31

-36.47

