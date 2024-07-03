Summary

GTPL Hathway Limited was incorporated on August 21, 2006 at Ahmedabad as Gujarat Tele Link Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The name of Company was changed to GTPL Hathway Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on May 6, 2013. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to GTPL Hathway Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to a Public Company was granted by the RoC on September 28, 2016.The Company is the largest Multi System Operator in India, offering Digital Cable Television services and providing Broadband services through its subsidiary. The Company is focusing on its two core business activities, Digital Cable TV and Internet Service, by adopting the use of latest advanced technology, offering quality services to its customers at competitive prices and continuing geographical expansion across India.In 2007, the Company acquired 50% share capital in the Company and installed digital head-end in Ahmedabad. The broadband services commenced operations in 2008. In 2011, the Company Ventured into state of Assam through memorandum of understanding with V&S Cable Private Limited; ventured into state of West Bengal through acquisition of Kolkata Cable & Broad Band Pariseva Limited. The Company installed digital head-end in Kolkata and further installed new digital head-end at Ahmedabad. The Company completed Digitalization

