iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTPL Hathway Ltd Share Price

137.44
(-1.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open135.7
  • Day's High139.9
  • 52 Wk High217.8
  • Prev. Close139.78
  • Day's Low135.7
  • 52 Wk Low 134.35
  • Turnover (lac)6.61
  • P/E25.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.98
  • EPS5.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,545.69
  • Div. Yield2.87
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GTPL Hathway Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

135.7

Prev. Close

139.78

Turnover(Lac.)

6.61

Day's High

139.9

Day's Low

135.7

52 Week's High

217.8

52 Week's Low

134.35

Book Value

82.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,545.69

P/E

25.19

EPS

5.54

Divi. Yield

2.87

GTPL Hathway Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

GTPL Hathway Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GTPL Hathway Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.63%

Institutions: 8.63%

Non-Institutions: 16.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GTPL Hathway Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

112.46

112.46

112.46

112.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

791.73

760.59

733.1

640.13

Net Worth

904.19

873.05

845.56

752.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,531.23

1,755.54

1,821.95

738.94

yoy growth (%)

-12.77

-3.64

146.56

20.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-59.26

-58.89

-64.84

-50.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

180.53

182.77

173.5

93.7

Depreciation

-138.21

-155.77

-133.02

-109.45

Tax paid

-43.33

-50.17

-46.02

-30.39

Working capital

-38.95

-58.84

-189.16

-29.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.77

-3.64

146.56

20.59

Op profit growth

-4.66

-4.28

47.34

23.4

EBIT growth

-4.63

-3.4

65.76

15.45

Net profit growth

3.46

173.88

-18.03

47.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,212.5

2,663.92

2,414.12

2,467

2,384.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,212.5

2,663.92

2,414.12

2,467

2,384.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.55

50.85

42.54

63.04

40.66

View Annually Results

GTPL Hathway Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GTPL Hathway Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rajan Gupta

Managing Director

ANIRUDDHASINHJI NOGUBHA JADEJA

Whole-time Director

Amit Shah

Director

AJAY SINGH

Independent Director

Bharat Chovatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Sanghvi

Independent Director

Divya Momaya

Additional Director

Rajendra Hingwala

Independent Director

DHIREN VRAJLAL DALAL

Independent Director

Sunil Sanghvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GTPL Hathway Ltd

Summary

GTPL Hathway Limited was incorporated on August 21, 2006 at Ahmedabad as Gujarat Tele Link Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The name of Company was changed to GTPL Hathway Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on May 6, 2013. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to GTPL Hathway Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to a Public Company was granted by the RoC on September 28, 2016.The Company is the largest Multi System Operator in India, offering Digital Cable Television services and providing Broadband services through its subsidiary. The Company is focusing on its two core business activities, Digital Cable TV and Internet Service, by adopting the use of latest advanced technology, offering quality services to its customers at competitive prices and continuing geographical expansion across India.In 2007, the Company acquired 50% share capital in the Company and installed digital head-end in Ahmedabad. The broadband services commenced operations in 2008. In 2011, the Company Ventured into state of Assam through memorandum of understanding with V&S Cable Private Limited; ventured into state of West Bengal through acquisition of Kolkata Cable & Broad Band Pariseva Limited. The Company installed digital head-end in Kolkata and further installed new digital head-end at Ahmedabad. The Company completed Digitalization
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GTPL Hathway Ltd share price today?

The GTPL Hathway Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTPL Hathway Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTPL Hathway Ltd is ₹1545.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTPL Hathway Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTPL Hathway Ltd is 25.19 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTPL Hathway Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTPL Hathway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTPL Hathway Ltd is ₹134.35 and ₹217.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GTPL Hathway Ltd?

GTPL Hathway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.56%, 3 Years at -19.22%, 1 Year at -27.44%, 6 Month at -21.83%, 3 Month at -18.02% and 1 Month at -7.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTPL Hathway Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTPL Hathway Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 8.64 %
Public - 16.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GTPL Hathway Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.