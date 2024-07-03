SectorEntertainment
Open₹135.7
Prev. Close₹139.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.61
Day's High₹139.9
Day's Low₹135.7
52 Week's High₹217.8
52 Week's Low₹134.35
Book Value₹82.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,545.69
P/E25.19
EPS5.54
Divi. Yield2.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
112.46
112.46
112.46
112.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
791.73
760.59
733.1
640.13
Net Worth
904.19
873.05
845.56
752.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,531.23
1,755.54
1,821.95
738.94
yoy growth (%)
-12.77
-3.64
146.56
20.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-59.26
-58.89
-64.84
-50.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
180.53
182.77
173.5
93.7
Depreciation
-138.21
-155.77
-133.02
-109.45
Tax paid
-43.33
-50.17
-46.02
-30.39
Working capital
-38.95
-58.84
-189.16
-29.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.77
-3.64
146.56
20.59
Op profit growth
-4.66
-4.28
47.34
23.4
EBIT growth
-4.63
-3.4
65.76
15.45
Net profit growth
3.46
173.88
-18.03
47.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,212.5
2,663.92
2,414.12
2,467
2,384.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,212.5
2,663.92
2,414.12
2,467
2,384.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.55
50.85
42.54
63.04
40.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rajan Gupta
Managing Director
ANIRUDDHASINHJI NOGUBHA JADEJA
Whole-time Director
Amit Shah
Director
AJAY SINGH
Independent Director
Bharat Chovatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Sanghvi
Independent Director
Divya Momaya
Additional Director
Rajendra Hingwala
Independent Director
DHIREN VRAJLAL DALAL
Independent Director
Sunil Sanghvi
Reports by GTPL Hathway Ltd
Summary
GTPL Hathway Limited was incorporated on August 21, 2006 at Ahmedabad as Gujarat Tele Link Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The name of Company was changed to GTPL Hathway Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on May 6, 2013. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to GTPL Hathway Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to a Public Company was granted by the RoC on September 28, 2016.The Company is the largest Multi System Operator in India, offering Digital Cable Television services and providing Broadband services through its subsidiary. The Company is focusing on its two core business activities, Digital Cable TV and Internet Service, by adopting the use of latest advanced technology, offering quality services to its customers at competitive prices and continuing geographical expansion across India.In 2007, the Company acquired 50% share capital in the Company and installed digital head-end in Ahmedabad. The broadband services commenced operations in 2008. In 2011, the Company Ventured into state of Assam through memorandum of understanding with V&S Cable Private Limited; ventured into state of West Bengal through acquisition of Kolkata Cable & Broad Band Pariseva Limited. The Company installed digital head-end in Kolkata and further installed new digital head-end at Ahmedabad. The Company completed Digitalization
The GTPL Hathway Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTPL Hathway Ltd is ₹1545.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GTPL Hathway Ltd is 25.19 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTPL Hathway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTPL Hathway Ltd is ₹134.35 and ₹217.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GTPL Hathway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.56%, 3 Years at -19.22%, 1 Year at -27.44%, 6 Month at -21.83%, 3 Month at -18.02% and 1 Month at -7.05%.
