GTPL Hathway Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
112.46
112.46
112.46
112.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
791.73
760.59
733.1
640.13
Net Worth
904.19
873.05
845.56
752.59
Minority Interest
Debt
197.05
115.38
107.97
125.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
52.95
27.32
9.98
13.67
Total Liabilities
1,154.19
1,015.75
963.51
891.53
Fixed Assets
874.73
800.12
663.13
646.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
240.24
199.62
202.35
165.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
61.94
43.91
39.31
51.32
Networking Capital
-87.47
-151.09
-9
-59.33
Inventories
23.16
21.88
12.82
13.97
Inventory Days
3.05
2.9
Sundry Debtors
336.73
261.58
231.14
399.39
Debtor Days
55.09
83.03
Other Current Assets
376.71
337.16
328.65
254.63
Sundry Creditors
-643.16
-625.72
-426.08
-584
Creditor Days
101.56
121.42
Other Current Liabilities
-180.92
-145.99
-155.53
-143.32
Cash
64.77
123.2
67.72
87.41
Total Assets
1,154.2
1,015.76
963.51
891.56
