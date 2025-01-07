iifl-logo-icon 1
GTPL Hathway Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

137.65
(0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:38 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,531.23

1,755.54

1,821.95

738.94

yoy growth (%)

-12.77

-3.64

146.56

20.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-59.26

-58.89

-64.84

-50.89

As % of sales

3.87

3.35

3.55

6.88

Other costs

-1,179.26

-1,389.61

-1,436.32

-470.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.01

79.15

78.83

63.65

Operating profit

292.7

307.03

320.78

217.7

OPM

19.11

17.48

17.6

29.46

Depreciation

-138.21

-155.77

-133.02

-109.45

Interest expense

-10.4

-17.43

-33.78

-31.34

Other income

36.44

48.94

19.52

16.8

Profit before tax

180.53

182.77

173.5

93.7

Taxes

-43.33

-50.17

-46.02

-30.39

Tax rate

-24

-27.45

-26.52

-32.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

137.2

132.6

127.47

63.3

Exceptional items

0

0

-79.05

-4.24

Net profit

137.2

132.6

48.41

59.06

yoy growth (%)

3.46

173.88

-18.03

47.34

NPM

8.96

7.55

2.65

7.99

