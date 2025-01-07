Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,531.23
1,755.54
1,821.95
738.94
yoy growth (%)
-12.77
-3.64
146.56
20.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-59.26
-58.89
-64.84
-50.89
As % of sales
3.87
3.35
3.55
6.88
Other costs
-1,179.26
-1,389.61
-1,436.32
-470.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.01
79.15
78.83
63.65
Operating profit
292.7
307.03
320.78
217.7
OPM
19.11
17.48
17.6
29.46
Depreciation
-138.21
-155.77
-133.02
-109.45
Interest expense
-10.4
-17.43
-33.78
-31.34
Other income
36.44
48.94
19.52
16.8
Profit before tax
180.53
182.77
173.5
93.7
Taxes
-43.33
-50.17
-46.02
-30.39
Tax rate
-24
-27.45
-26.52
-32.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
137.2
132.6
127.47
63.3
Exceptional items
0
0
-79.05
-4.24
Net profit
137.2
132.6
48.41
59.06
yoy growth (%)
3.46
173.88
-18.03
47.34
NPM
8.96
7.55
2.65
7.99
