iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTPL Hathway Ltd Cash Flow Statement

136.89
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTPL Hathway Ltd

GTPL Hathway FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

180.53

182.77

173.5

93.7

Depreciation

-138.21

-155.77

-133.02

-109.45

Tax paid

-43.33

-50.17

-46.02

-30.39

Working capital

-38.95

-58.84

-189.16

-29.94

Other operating items

Operating

-39.95

-82

-194.71

-76.09

Capital expenditure

103.46

109.47

314.8

118.58

Free cash flow

63.5

27.46

120.08

42.48

Equity raised

1,236.02

1,048.54

1,042.81

809.62

Investing

37.02

-15.47

-14.71

40.26

Financing

15.84

-13.2

-30.88

-99.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

11.24

Net in cash

1,352.39

1,047.34

1,117.31

803.92

GTPL Hathway : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GTPL Hathway Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.