GTPL Hathway Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
180.53
182.77
173.5
93.7
Depreciation
-138.21
-155.77
-133.02
-109.45
Tax paid
-43.33
-50.17
-46.02
-30.39
Working capital
-38.95
-58.84
-189.16
-29.94
Other operating items
Operating
-39.95
-82
-194.71
-76.09
Capital expenditure
103.46
109.47
314.8
118.58
Free cash flow
63.5
27.46
120.08
42.48
Equity raised
1,236.02
1,048.54
1,042.81
809.62
Investing
37.02
-15.47
-14.71
40.26
Financing
15.84
-13.2
-30.88
-99.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
11.24
Net in cash
1,352.39
1,047.34
1,117.31
803.92
