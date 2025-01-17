Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
649.35
|14.44
|25,723.87
|398.17
|2.57
|900.16
|281.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
121.4
|18.44
|11,795.18
|307.3
|0.81
|1,871
|108.96
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,102.2
|0
|10,638.49
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
522.2
|50.43
|9,946.74
|49.06
|0.78
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
689.75
|58.56
|8,908.58
|48.16
|0.86
|80.61
|15.57
