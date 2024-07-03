GTPL Hathway Ltd Summary

GTPL Hathway Limited was incorporated on August 21, 2006 at Ahmedabad as Gujarat Tele Link Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The name of Company was changed to GTPL Hathway Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was granted by the RoC on May 6, 2013. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to GTPL Hathway Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to a Public Company was granted by the RoC on September 28, 2016.The Company is the largest Multi System Operator in India, offering Digital Cable Television services and providing Broadband services through its subsidiary. The Company is focusing on its two core business activities, Digital Cable TV and Internet Service, by adopting the use of latest advanced technology, offering quality services to its customers at competitive prices and continuing geographical expansion across India.In 2007, the Company acquired 50% share capital in the Company and installed digital head-end in Ahmedabad. The broadband services commenced operations in 2008. In 2011, the Company Ventured into state of Assam through memorandum of understanding with V&S Cable Private Limited; ventured into state of West Bengal through acquisition of Kolkata Cable & Broad Band Pariseva Limited. The Company installed digital head-end in Kolkata and further installed new digital head-end at Ahmedabad. The Company completed Digitalization of Phase I & II in 2013; commenced package based billing in 2014. It installed digital head-end in Dibrugarh in 2015.In 2016, the Broadband Business of the Company was demerged into the wholly owned subsidiary, GTPL Broadband Private Limited through Slump Sale Agreement effective from April 1, 2016. Gujarat Television Private Limited sold 7 general entertainment cable television channels as a going concern through slump sale to the Company effective from September 1, 2016 and GTPL TV Tiger Private Limited was made a subsidiary of the Company.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 14,400,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 240 Crore through Offer for Sale.In July 2017, the Company commissioned and installed new Harmonics digital head-end. In February 2018, it launched Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) FTTH high speed internet services in Ahmedabad. In 2019, the Company launched GIGAHD which includes Broadband services along with CATV services. The new regulations and tariff order of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) came into force w.e.f. February 1, 2019 for channel broadcasters, DTH and cable TV operators. The Company expanded Cable Television Business in Mumbai, Maharashtra and in Telengana. Pursuant to a preferential issue made by Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL), Jio Content Distribution Holdings Private Limited, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings Private Limited and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings Private Limited acquired acquired 51.34% of the post preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of HCDL and through such acquisitions, the Acquirers acquired sole control of HCDL and the Acquirers and Reliance Industries Limited, Digital Media Distribution Trust, Reliance Content Distribution Limited and Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (PACs) became part of the promoter and promoter group of HCDL. Accordingly, pursuant to Open Offer, the Acquirers and the PACs acquired up to 2,88,40,891 (25.64%) fully paidup equity shares of Rs 10 each from the Public Shareholders in compliance with Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. 50,37,834 (4.48%) equity shares were acquired by Jio Content Distribution Holdings Private Limited. As a result of this acquisition, shareholding of promoter and promoter group increased from 8,36,22,147 (74.36%) equity shares to 8,86,59,981 (78.83%) equity shares.In 2019-20, the Company implemented Bharat Net Phase II Project in Gujarat. It expanded the business in Tamil Nadu. The Company acquired SCOD18 Networking Private Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary in August, 2019.In 2021-22, the Company commissioned the laying of Optic Fiber Cable received from Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL) under Digital India Initiative. Subsequently, the Company commenced the O&M for GFGNL. Thereafter, the Company launched GTPL Genie, an Android TV based Hybrid Set-Top-Box to offer a variety of content from linear channels as well as OTT platforms.