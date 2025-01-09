Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

GTPL Hathway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 09 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Pursuant to GTPL Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company (GTPL Code) the Trading Window Closure Period which had commenced on January 01 2025 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on January 09 2025. You are requested to take the same on your records. Please find enclosed herewith Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

GTPL Hathway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 09 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to GTPL Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company (GTPL Code) the Trading Window Closure Period which had commenced on October 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on October 09 2024. You are requested to take the same on your records. Please find enclosed Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 9/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

GTPL Hathway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to GTPL Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company (GTPL Code) the Trading Window Closure Period which had commenced on July 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 11 2024. You are requested to take the same on your records. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024 and Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please find attached Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Please find intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 16 May 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Interim Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024