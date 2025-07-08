SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.4
Prev. Close₹2.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.4
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
28.59
28.59
28.59
28.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.08
8.27
9.45
9.02
Net Worth
35.67
36.86
38.04
37.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.15
8.23
10.22
23.09
yoy growth (%)
-61.64
-19.54
-55.7
-4.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.4
-3.61
-4.59
-4.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-2.03
-0.44
-1.15
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.77
-0.85
-0.89
-0.91
Tax paid
0.85
0.88
1.11
-1.42
Working capital
-0.46
7.47
0.24
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.64
-19.54
-55.7
-4.58
Op profit growth
-1,244.09
-304.54
-111.68
-56.1
EBIT growth
370.26
-48.81
164.35
-129.15
Net profit growth
-370.14
-150.83
-55.06
-473.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
17.56
14.76
26.32
23.28
15.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.56
14.76
26.32
23.28
15.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.75
4.88
4.21
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
573.25
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.84
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
971.75
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.95
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ragini Jain
Director
Bharti Jain
Whole Time Director & CEO
Dilip Kumar Singh
Scindia Villa Sarojini Nagar,
Ring Road,
New Delhi - 110023
Tel: 91-11-26874046
Website: http://www.jaintv.com
Email: jsl@jaintv.co.in
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-011-29961281
Website: -
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
Jain Studios (JSL) started with video production facilities. It generates entertainment programmes in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Bengali and other Indian languages. It has promoted Jain TV a television...
Reports by Jain Studios Ltd
